Southern Indiana Man Arrested For Connection With 2021 Riot

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department made an arrest following a car chase involving two counties and two states. According to a Facebook post, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday police responded to Hagedorn Park in regards to a fight in which two people involved allegedly pointed a gun at a juvenile victim.
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a driver had a BAC of .233 when he crashed Monday morning in Evansville. It happened around 6 a.m. at Christ Road and Fares Ave. Police say they found a car with damage to the front. They say the driver told them he ran into a wall down the road.
One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m. When our 44News crew got to the...
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a drunk driver crashed over the weekend. They say Kurt Bies ran into a utility pole on Saturday. Officers say he was taken to the hospital, where a test showed his BAC was .178. That’s more than twice the legal limit. Police...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges after police say he assaulted a child during a game of truth or dare. According to the Evansville Police Department, 27-year-old Gage Reisinger was arrested on Friday. The affidavit states that officers responded to a home on the...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for an armed robbery suspect. The Evansville Police Department says the First Avenue Massage & Spa was robbed at gunpoint just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, a man wearing a black neck gaiter type mask entered the business, pulled out a...
23-year-old Bryan Soto-Alanis of Indianapolis was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, and Possession of Marijuana. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted.
PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
Vanderburgh County deputies are looking for a man on whom they tried to serve a warrant last night. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells WIKY News deputies tried to serve a felony domestic battery warrant on 45 year old Eric Williams. He was located in a yard in the 9500 block of...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Victoria Street in reference to an assault complaint Thursday afternoon. The police department says that happened around 4:15 p.m. According to a press release, the caller told dispatch he received a call that the suspect was...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A three-vehicle highway accident left one person critically injured Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called out to an accident with injuries at the 4000 block of Highway 144, deputies say. Officials released what they believed happened during the accident. According to authorities, there was a Dodge Ram […]
