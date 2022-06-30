ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, IN

Southern Indiana Man Arrested For Connection With 2021 Riot

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rockport man was arrested for taking part in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol...

wiky.com

14news.com

Tell City police arrest man after 2 state car chase

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department made an arrest following a car chase involving two counties and two states. According to a Facebook post, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday police responded to Hagedorn Park in regards to a fight in which two people involved allegedly pointed a gun at a juvenile victim.
TELL CITY, IN
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident. The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt....
POSEY COUNTY, IN
City
Rockport, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wevv.com

Car crashes into Evansville home, driver taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m. When our 44News crew got to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man charged for molesting child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges after police say he assaulted a child during a game of truth or dare. According to the Evansville Police Department, 27-year-old Gage Reisinger was arrested on Friday. The affidavit states that officers responded to a home on the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

23-year-old Bryan Soto-Alanis of Indianapolis was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, and Possession of Marijuana. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police investigating after crash in Daviess Co. sends juvenile to hospital

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Felon On The Lam After Deputies Tried Serving Warrant

Vanderburgh County deputies are looking for a man on whom they tried to serve a warrant last night. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells WIKY News deputies tried to serve a felony domestic battery warrant on 45 year old Eric Williams. He was located in a yard in the 9500 block of...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

MPD: Woman facing charges after alleged stabbing

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Victoria Street in reference to an assault complaint Thursday afternoon. The police department says that happened around 4:15 p.m. According to a press release, the caller told dispatch he received a call that the suspect was...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Driver in critical condition after three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A three-vehicle highway accident left one person critically injured Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called out to an accident with injuries at the 4000 block of Highway 144, deputies say. Officials released what they believed happened during the accident. According to authorities, there was a Dodge Ram […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

