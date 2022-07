The search is on for a man from Niles who vanished after using a public restroom in Berrien County. It was around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, when authorities say Michael Grant, 68, did not return after after leaving to use a restroom at Pier 33 near slip 41. Authorities and Grant’s relatives searched the surrounding area, and his home, but did not find him.

NILES, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO