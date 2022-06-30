ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1933 Industries Q3 2022 Revenue Grows 26.47% YoY, What About Net Loss?

By Vuk Zdinjak
 4 days ago
1933 Industries Inc. TGIFF TGIF revenue for Q3 2022 was CA$4.3 million ($3.3 million), compared to CA$3.4 million in Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Gross margin was CA$2.0 million or 47% for Q3 2022 and CA$2.5 million or 73% for Q3 2021. The decrease in gross margin percentage from the prior year is due to refinements to the company's inventory estimates which has resulted in the reclassification of certain costs from inventory to cost of sales.
  • General and administration expenses were CA$447,021, compared to CA$413,114 during Q3 2021.
  • Net loss was CA$12.37 million compared to net income of CA$582,673 in Q3 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was CA$336,104 for Q3 2022 and an adjusted EBITDA of CA$1.4 million for Q3 2021.

The company and Day One Beverages, Inc. mutually agreed to terminate the binding letter of intent between the parties for the company to acquire 100% of all of the authorized and issued shares of Day One. After a full due diligence review, the parties mutually agreed that it would be in their best interests to not move forward with acquisition. Under the terms of the mutual termination, Day One repaid all funds provided by the company via interim loans of approximately $500,000.

Q3 2022 Other Highlights

  • The company announced the resignation of Mark Baynes from its board of directors and the appointment of Ranson K. Shepherd as a director of the company.
  • The company announced the sale of Nevada real estate assets for total net proceeds of $1.27 million. The company completed the sale of two parcels consisting of 2.78 acres of M1 zoned land, located in Las Vegas. The company originally purchased the lots for $835,000 in 2017. Proceeds from the sale will be used for general working capital.
  • In connection with the transaction with Day One, the company entered into a loan agreement where the company agreed to loan up to $500,000 through a line of credit. The line of credit was non-interest bearing until January 31, 2022. Subsequent to January 31, 2022, any borrowing will accrue interest at a rate of 10% per annum until paid in full. Any principal together with all accrued interest and fees thereon, was due and payable on or before December 31, 2022. Up until the principal, together with all accrued interest and fees thereon, is paid back in full, the company had an absolute right to convert any or all of the principal balance, and any accrued amounts of interest and fees thereon, into shares of common stock of borrower. Such conversion to equity shall be based upon borrower's valuation of $4.5 million.
  • The company issued 372,666 common shares pursuant to the conversion of CA$32,000 of convertible debentures and interest payable on the convertible debentures of CA$5,267.

Developments Subsequent To April 30, 2022

  • As a result of the termination of the Day One transaction, the loan agreement was also terminated. Pursuant to the termination, the loan receivable plus accrued interest in the amount of $480,515 was due and payable in full on or before June 30, 2022. In addition, on or before June 9, 2022, the company was to be reimbursed for costs incurred of $30,052. On June 28, 2022, the company received the loan repayment and reimbursement for costs incurred.

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

1933 Industries Reports Slight YoY Drop In Q1 Revenue, Reduces Net Loss By 66%

Benzinga

Vauld Halts Crypto Withdrawals, Citing Market Conditions

Crypto trading and lending platform Vauld on Monday announced it is suspending withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform due to the financial challenges it is facing on account of volatile market conditions and financial difficulties of its business partners. The Singapore-based firm, which has most of its employees in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Cathie Wood Believes Crypto Will Come Back Stronger: 'There's A Lot More Trust'

ARK Investment Management, founder and crypto believer, Cathie Wood, says that she remains quite optimistic about the crypto world. During the latest "In the Know" podcast, Wood talked about the volatility in the crypto market and the future of the industry. Wood said, "You'll see our Bitcoin BTC/USD monthly; I would say we're neutral to positive. We're waiting for a few more capitulation signals, and, of course, time will tell on the systemic side here."
STOCKS
Benzinga

He's Back! Elon Musk Returns To Twitter After Disappearing For 10 Days: He's Tweeting About Pope Francis And More

"Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" This was one of a series of tweets Elon Musk put out after his 10-day sabbatical from Twitter. The entertainer is back, bringing good cheer to his legion of followers and fodder for the press. In the first tweet since June 21, Musk paid homage to popular YouTuber Technoblade who passed away recently due to cancer. Technoblade has garnered over 12 million followers for himself from the videos he shared on playing the Minecraft video game. Musk shared an image as a tribute, which also had a takeaway for life.
TWITTER
Benzinga

These Workers Are Banned From Investing In Weed — Here's Why

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. There is some evidence that the strict federal stance on marijuana may loosen its posture in the not too distant future. But for now, investing in cannabis is off limits for many Americans. Even with many...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

NNBR: Diversified manufacturer focused on end markets with high growth rates such as electric vehicles and electric grid upgrade.

NN, Inc. NNBR is a diversified industrial company that combines complex materials science expertise with advanced engineering and production capabilities to design and manufacture high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies for a variety of customers on a global basis. The company has evolved from a traditional contract manufacturer to an advanced technology focused partner with its customers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alma Gold Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 27, 2022 – Alma Gold Inc. ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") (CSE:ALMA) announces that, pursuant to directors' resolutions, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital (the "Common Shares") on the basis of every ten (10) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the "Share Consolidation"), effective July 4, 2022 (the "Record Date").
MARKETS
