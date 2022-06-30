ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Disney To $125? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygeLt_0gQjmbkZ00
  • Stifel cut SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH price target from $45 to $32. SMART Global shares fell 13.1% to $17.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lowered 89bio, Inc. ETNB price target from $40 to $15. 89bio shares fell 1.2% to $3.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital cut the price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY from $5 to $1. Bed Bath & Beyond shares slipped 4.6% to $4.7601 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $424 to $450. Domino's shares dropped 0.5% to $387.10 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS reduced The Southern Company SO price target from $83 to $76. Southern Company shares fell 1.2% to $69.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut RH RH price target from $400 to $300. RH shares fell 8.6% to $217.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut Paychex, Inc. PAYX price target from $165 to $140. Paychex shares fell 1.5% to $113.19 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for General Mills, Inc. GIS from $66 to $80. General Mills shares fell 1.2% to $73.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered price target for The Walt Disney Company DIS from $170 to $125. Disney shares fell 1.2% to $94.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on FedEx Corporation FDX from $300 to $325. FedEx shares fell 1.6% to $230.00 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

HKEX Celebrates Launch of ETF Inclusion in Stock Connect

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Monday) celebrates the successful launch of the inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect with a virtual market open ceremony. The virtual event, viewed by market participants, welcomed speeches from representatives that include regulators, exchange operators...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Forgettable First-Half: Here's How Apple And Other FAANGs Performed Amid Market Turbulence

The first half of 2022 was nightmarish for the stock market, with fears of an imminent recession and supply chain disruptions working in the mind of investors. Tech stocks have invariably led the broader market in the past, be it a rally or a retreat, and this time was no exception. Despite fairly robust fundamental performances amid the trying backdrop, big techs came under significant selling pressure.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Corporation#Sgh#Oppenheimer#Loop Capital#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Bbby#Citigroup#Pizza Inc#Ubs#The Southern Company So#Southern Company#Barclays#Rh Rh#Paychex Inc#Bmo Capital#General Mills Inc#Gis#Keybanc#Fedex Corporation Fdx
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Facts About The American Revolution: Jefferson, Betsy Ross And The Ethiopian Regiment

In the classic movie “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” one of the characters offers the statement “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”. Although the line was meant to reflect the Wild West, it could also apply to the American Revolution – rarely has a historic event come down through the years with strange legends that have been embraced as unimpeachable fact.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Insider Claims 'Intimate Relationship' Between Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, As The Royal May Become Next FBI Target

Britain's Prince Andrew could be on FBI's radar after socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in the U.S. this week, a report suggests. Lawyers representing victims of sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein have urged U.S. prosecutors to look into the nexus between Maxwell and Prince Andrew, the Mirror reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
Benzinga

Richest Bitcoin Whale Now On Massive Accumulation Spree

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the richest Bitcoin BTC/USD wallet, bought 4,816 BTC over the past month, spending over $102 million. Earlier in June, the wallet held 127,873 BTC. During the entire month, the wallet carried many Bitcoin procurements in different amounts and only one withdrawal to bring the total to 132,189 worth $2.53 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Cathie Wood Believes Crypto Will Come Back Stronger: 'There's A Lot More Trust'

ARK Investment Management, founder and crypto believer, Cathie Wood, says that she remains quite optimistic about the crypto world. During the latest "In the Know" podcast, Wood talked about the volatility in the crypto market and the future of the industry. Wood said, "You'll see our Bitcoin BTC/USD monthly; I would say we're neutral to positive. We're waiting for a few more capitulation signals, and, of course, time will tell on the systemic side here."
STOCKS
Benzinga

PBSV: Lowering target; still a solid value

Pharma-Bio Serv PBSV continued on a steady path in 2Q FY22. Management's confidence in the underlying business led to the decision to pay an additional cash dividend of $0.075/share in March, its second since the end of FY21. As we've seen in the past few years, economic uncertainty continues to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

He's Back! Elon Musk Returns To Twitter After Disappearing For 10 Days: He's Tweeting About Pope Francis And More

"Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" This was one of a series of tweets Elon Musk put out after his 10-day sabbatical from Twitter. The entertainer is back, bringing good cheer to his legion of followers and fodder for the press. In the first tweet since June 21, Musk paid homage to popular YouTuber Technoblade who passed away recently due to cancer. Technoblade has garnered over 12 million followers for himself from the videos he shared on playing the Minecraft video game. Musk shared an image as a tribute, which also had a takeaway for life.
TWITTER
Benzinga

Vauld Halts Crypto Withdrawals, Citing Market Conditions

Crypto trading and lending platform Vauld on Monday announced it is suspending withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform due to the financial challenges it is facing on account of volatile market conditions and financial difficulties of its business partners. The Singapore-based firm, which has most of its employees in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy