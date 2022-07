HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was visiting his family in the area.The family of Nicolas Toledo told CBS 2's Tim McNicholas he was one of those shot and killed during Monday's mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Toledo was from Mexico and was visiting his family for about the past month.Kimberly Rangel, Toledo's granddaughter, said her grandfather was in his late 70s, loved to go fishing, paint, and go on walks with his family in the park.She said her mother had called her through tears...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO