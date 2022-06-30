ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, MN

Winnebago police looking into recording devices

By KEYC Staff
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Winnebago Police Department is exploring the idea of...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Uncooperative victim results in dismissal of assault case

An Owatonna man had all charges against him dismissed after the county prosecutors were unable to make contact with the victim. Leo Rivera Gaxiola, 42, had two felony assault charges against him dismissed earlier this year in Steele County District Court. The court also dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge and a misdemeanor damage to property charge.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Winnebago County crash leaves one person dead

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after a crash in Winnebago County. It happened at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on 30th Avenue and 390th Street, northwest of Forest City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 42 year old from Buffalo Center, Iowa lost control taking a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
Radio Iowa

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in apparent drowning in Le Sueur County

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
KEYC

North Mankato police department responds to motor vehicle crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 1pm Friday afternoon, the North Mankato police department responded to a crash at the intersection of Lee Blvd and Belgrade Ave. The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The driver of the motorcycle, a 54 year old lake Crystal man sustained...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Winnebago Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Man Charged for Armed Robberies at Rochester Gas Stations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of carrying out armed robberies at two Rochester convenience stores last month was formally charged in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint against 26-year-old Adrick Mims alleges on June 5 he threatened a clerk at the Casey’s General Store in the 1900...
ROCHESTER, MN
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman accused of stealing from stroke victim under her care

A Mankato woman is accused of stealing more than $7,000 from a stroke victim under her care. Kristina Marie Vaughan, 32, was charged Thursday with felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Vaughan was the main caregiver...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kicdam.com

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alerts After Report of Possible Child Enticement

Jackson, MN (KICD)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public alert after receiving a report of possible child enticement. A statement posted to social media on Sunday says a child made the report saying a white male with a beard and sunglasses driving an older model, red SUV asked them to get into his vehicle in the area of Butler Avenue and North Highway in Jackson but sped off when the child refused.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drug Task Force agents seize fentanyl in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -- A man and woman have been arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized suspected meth and fentanyl on Thursday.The agency reported that agents were acting on probable cause to arrest a suspect stemming from a June 1 incident. On that day, agents reported searching his vehicle and finding 33 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.On Thursday, agents observed the man using an ATM while wearing a ski mask. They stopped the vehicle and took him into custody, and upon searching the vehicle found an additional 218 suspected fentanyl pills.There was a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle too, and she was arrested. Agents said they found controlled substances in her purse, and also a number of altered checks belonging to people and businesses unrelated to either of them.The have both been booked at Blue Earth County Jail on various controlled substance and forgery charges.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Nunez files plea deal petition in Austin murder case

(ABC 6 News) - 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. filed a petition to plead guilty to 2nd degree murder without intent while committing a felony, as his July 11 trial date approaches. Nunez Jr. entered the petition to plead guilty to one of his three murder charges on Thursday, June 30.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Search on for teen missing in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. The Waseca Police Department says Maria Magana-Torres, 16, left her home Monday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since. Investigators say they think she is still in the Waseca area. Anyone with information...
WASECA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man dies in apparant drowing on Lake Washington

A man died in an apparant drowning on Lake Washington Friday. The body of Alan Jonathan Noy, 45, was recovered from the water. Family members told investigators Noy had left the residence on a pontoon boat at about 6 p.m. the previous evening to go to the Westwood Bar & Grill. Friday morning, family members were unable to find Noy at the home. They began searching for him and found the pontoon floating in the weeds about 30 to 40 feet from the dock.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

A Mankato man is accused of selling cocaine locally. David Lawrence Holden, 42, faces charges of 1st-degree drug sales and possession. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said in a press release that Holden has been monitored by agents since the beginning of June when they learned he was allegedly selling cocaine in and around Mankato.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy