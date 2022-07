Nothing makes me want to date less than listening to my friends talk about how dating is going. There’s my friend who has gone on four dates with someone who still can’t pronounce his name. Or there’s my dear pal who was on a blind date with someone who didn’t know they were on a blind date. There’s also the buddy who went on a date with a man who “has never eaten soup.” This was so mordantly intriguing that I had to follow up and ask whether it was a dislike of the concept of a watery meal or if the man had never encountered soup — I was told it was more aversion than lack of access.

