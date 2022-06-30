ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182’s Travis Barker Hospitalized: Daughters Alabama and Atiana Thank Fans for Prayers

By Megan Molseed
 4 days ago
It’s been a media frenzy as news emerges regarding the hospitalization of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker. The drummer was taken to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles via ambulance early this week. The music star entered the hospital on a stretcher Tuesday morning with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Now, Barker’s children are taking to social media, thanking their father’s fans for the love and prayers they have sent their dad’s way amid the emergency.

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, And His Stepdaughter, Atiana, Thank Fans For ‘Prayers And Love’

Recently, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama posted to her Instagram page thanking her father’s fans for all of the well-wishes sent their way over the last few days. It was a welcome update, for sure, especially after Barker’s 16-year-old daughter posted a story to her Instagram account asking fans for their prayers; shortly after her father arrived at the hospital.

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love,” Alabama writes in her most recent message regarding her dad’s health concerns. The post includes a pic of Barker’s hand next to her own.

“I appreciate you & love all of you,” the teen adds in the message. Additionally, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya writes a message to fans. In this message, Atiana sends a thank you for the “outpouring” of support fans have shown the family over the last few days.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” the 23-year-old model says in her post. Atiana adds that she hears these well-wishes and they are “appreciated.”

Atiana is the daughter of Barker’s ex-wife (and Alabama’s mother) Shanna Moakler and boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya. Barker and Moakler were wed from 2004 until 2008. The couple also shares a son, 18-year-old Landon.

Barker Arrives At Hospital After Experiencing ‘Intense’ Abdominal Pain

On Tuesday morning, June 28, the Blink-182 drummer entered Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher. The rocker arrived at the hospital via ambulance with his wife, reality TV’s Kourtney Kardashian by his side. A source close to the couple noted that Barker had been sick with “intense pain in his abdomen.”

“It really concerned him and Kourtney,” the source relates.

“They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital,” the source adds. This update notes that barker has officially been diagnosed with pancreatitis since arriving at the medical center.

The Blink-182 Drummer Releases An Ominous Tweet, Concerning Fans Amid Hospitalization

The news of this health scare began to emerge earlier this week. At the same time, Travis Barker gave his fans a scare by posting a message on his Twitter page that read simply. “God Save Me.”

However, this seemingly ominous tweet may not have anything to do with Barker’s illness, reports note. The rocker has been collaborating with Machine Gun Kelly on a project, which is titled “God Save Me.”

