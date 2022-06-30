ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Motorcyclist strikes SUV, dies in Clark County

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A motorcyclist died after striking an oncoming SUV in Amboy, Washington Wednesday night, according to officials.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened around 8:35 p.m. on NE Grantham Road.

An initial investigation revealed the motorcyclist crossed the center-line while heading westbound. Authorities said the rider then collided with an oncoming Ford Expedition.

Officials said the motorcyclist was killed in the crash while the other driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, however, CCSO said excessive speed may have led to the collision.

