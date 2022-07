Mary Colleen Jinkerson, 58, of Wildwood died June 28, 2022. Mrs. Jinkerson played sports while growing up on her family’s farm and played basketball and volleyball at Lafayette High School and basketball at Meramec Community College. She later attended Southwest Missouri State University. She worked for her family’s business, the Dean Team Automotive Group, at various positions, including dealer principal and continued to work during her battle with multiple sclerosis, for which she relied on her faith. Born Sept. 7, 1963, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Sally and Dick Dean.

