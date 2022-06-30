This South Carolina city ranks among the nation’s best places to live. Here’s why

South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s best places to live, a new report finds.

The Charleston area ranks No. 2 on a list of regions boasting job opportunities, low crime and other qualities that make them attractive to residents, according to figures published June 9.

To create the list, the personal finance website Bankrate said it used data from the U.S. government and other sources to study the nation’s “100 largest metropolitan areas.” Then, it scored each city in three main categories: quality of life, costs of living and population trends, results show.

Charleston earned the No. 2 spot after it scored above average for several quality-of-life factors, including wellness and public safety. It also received a high mark for its job market and recognition for being previously named a top place for remote work .

If you dream of working in Charleston, the region “has you covered with opportunities in health care, manufacturing (Boeing, Volvo and Mercedes all have large operations here) and tourism,” according to Bankrate.

When residents are off the clock, the website said the area is teeming with activities, including “rooftop bars, decadent Lowcountry cuisine and nearby beaches all within a short drive from historic downtown.” Also receiving nods were the region’s South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston City Market and Folly Beach.

Though the Charleston metro area was lauded for its attractions, it earned a lower mark for costs of living. It scored six out of 10 in the category, which compared income, home prices and other costs to determine affordability, according to Bankrate.

While the report doesn’t directly highlight Charleston’s population trends , U.S. Census data shows an increasing number of residents have called the region home in recent years.

The Charleston area ranks as the nation’s No. 2 place to call home. Bruce Smith/AP

The new rankings landed Charleston a high spot on yet another national list .

This year, the city ranked among the nation’s trendiest travel destinations. Also, a nearby beach was named one of the best in the country , and several restaurants in the region have been praised as top places to eat, McClatchy News reported.

In the latest report, Bankrate said it assigned some cities a diversity score when available. No score was listed for Charleston, which landed the No. 2 spot in the rankings after Raleigh, North Carolina .

Rounding out the top five were Austin, Texas; Oklahoma City; and Tampa, Florida.

