MONROE, La. – Jared Preston Desadier, 44, of Monroe, Louisiana, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, announced Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown of the Western District of Louisiana; and Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

MONROE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO