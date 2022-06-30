Iowa City woman arrested after being allegedly damaging cars while naked
By jhunter
KCJJ
4 days ago
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody late Wednesday night after allegedly damaging cars while wearing no clothes. Police say they came upon 36-year-old Clare King of East Court Street in the 500 block of...
An Iowa City man who was found passed out in a University of Iowa parking ramp in May has been charged with OWI. Police say the incident occurred on May 24th just before 11am. 42-year-old Robert Weingeist of Heather Court reportedly drove through an exit gate arm, traveled the wrong way through Lot 34, and stopped at the entrance gate arm. Weingeist was found passed out and unresponsive behind the wheel.
An Ohio woman faces charges that she injured a bar employee and broke a glass door during a Friday night altercation. Iowa City Police were called to Shakespeare’s on 1st Avenue just after 11pm for a customer who would not leave. Arriving officers were told that 41-year-old Jennifer Minamyer...
Coralville Police say the three year old boy who was shot Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a Boston Way apartment complex at approximately 12:19pm Sunday on reports of the incident involving a three-year-old. Emergency personnel transported the child, now...
Allegedly threatening to shoot a rental company employee and her family has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 41-year-old Jaqueline Kaminski of South Johnson Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Iowa City Police say Kaminski called the South Gilbert Street office of Apartments at Iowa just before 1:15 Tuesday afternoon to discuss a maintenance issue. Once the legitimate issue was discussed, Kaminski allegedly yelled at and threatened the employee, telling her at one point she would shoot the employee and her children. Kaminski later reportedly clarified to a police sergeant that she specifically told the woman she would shoot her in the face.
Coralville Police and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating gunshot injuries sustained by a three-year-old child Sunday. According to a news release, Coralville Police were dispatched to a Boston Way apartment complex at approximately 12:19pm on reports of the incident involving a three-year-old. Emergency personnel transported the child...
Johnson County deputies say a wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art tried to avoid arrest by giving them the ID of a barred driver who has ear gauges and a neck tattoo. The incident began when deputies pulled over a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am for an equipment violation near the intersection of Sand Road and 560th Street, north of River Junction, just before 3:30 Saturday morning. The driver gave a name that came back as being barred from driving. The man was arrested for Driving While Barred and not having proof of insurance.
CORALVILLE, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy died from apparent gunshot injuries. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 3-year-old Damaria Sanders, of Coralville, died Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The boy suffered gunshot wounds earlier that day inside his residence in Coralville.
A raid near Solon has led to the arrest of a Dallas County man on drug and weapons charges. 24-year-old Devante Brooks of Perry was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 5:30 Friday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office, a search warrant was executed on a...
An area transient who has a long criminal history of harassing women and damaging property has been charged with breaking into a closed building and stealing items. The incident occurred on June 30th at the home of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program on South Gilbert Court. At approximately 2pm, after property management had closed the building and ceased providing services for the day, 46-year-old Michael Dacunos, of the newly opened 501 Shelter House apartment building, allegedly entered the DVIP building and was observed holding three framed photographs that he had removed from the walls as he attempted to exit the building.
July, 15, 2017 – Family, community mark five years since Evansdale abduction and murders. Feb. 3, 2015 – Investigators focus on Seven Bridges area where cousins’ bodies found. A great night for Fireworks! But heat and storms possible Tuesday. A great night for Fireworks! But heat and...
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a juvenile injured. According to a news release from Cedar Rapids Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue SE at approximately 3:34 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a single juvenile male...
Another incident happened on the I-74 bike and pedestrian path July 2, as Bettendorf Police say a man driving a motorcycle entered the path. Police report a chase begun just before 2:00 a.m. after the man failed to stop at an intersection. Police say the motorcycle had no plates, and the man drove through a construction zone and parking lot during the pursuit before entering the I-74 path. The chase was then called off there.
A Coralville Hy-Vee employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to Coralville Police, staff at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee began investigating suspicious cash register withdrawals when their attention turned to 36-year-old employee Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street in Iowa City. Woods allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions from April 27th to June 29th, then pocketed the money from the register. Investigators say the incidents were caught on surveillance video.
A convicted domestic abuser faces charges that he discharged a firearm multiple times outside a residence west of Swisher. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on the 1500 block of 120th Street NW just before 8:45pm on June 24th after a neighbor reported hearing at least ten gunshots coming from a nearby house. 35-year-old Robert Thornton of Cedar Rapids allegedly told investigators that he had been firing a 9mm handgun he keeps for home protection. The gun was found in the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle he was driving.
A Coralville woman faces robbery charges after allegedly taking a cellphone from an individual during an assault at the Ped Mall. The incident occurred just after 1:30 am Sunday in the area outside the Iowa City Public Library. According to police, 26-year-old Shonda House of Holiday Road had been involved in a physical altercation on the Ped Mall earlier, and approached the alleged victim. She then began punching the victim multiple times and reportedly stole the victim’s cellphone from their hand before running away.
A Coralville woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a fireworks throwing incident in downtown Iowa City. Police were investigating a report of subjects throwing fireworks at pedestrians from the top of the Capitol Street ramp at around 12:20 am. Officers got to the top of the ramp and found 43-year-old Leanna Baker of Holiday Road. They asked Baker to stop, but instead, she ran away.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue. The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency posted condolences on Sunday for Coralville Police Sgt. John Williams. The agency did not give any other details and the Coralville Police Department has not released any details of Sgt. Williams’ death.
A Coralville juvenile has been charged following a reported weapons offense at an Iowa City nightclub. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to H Bar on South Van Burren Street at 1:45am on June 25th. Arriving officers report seeing three males on top of another male, throwing punches. The three men on top then took off running.
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A three-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in Coralville on Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, the Coralville Police Department responded to the incident around 12:19 p.m. at 929 Boston Way, about a half mile south of the Coral Ridge Mall. Upon...
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa –A not guilty plea to a charge of “sextortion” is entered by a former Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy. Klint Michael Bentley, 37 of Fairbank, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning September 21 for Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe. Bentley...
Comments / 6