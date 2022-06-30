Iowa City woman arrested after being allegedly damaging cars while naked

Allegedly threatening to shoot a rental company employee and her family has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 41-year-old Jaqueline Kaminski of South Johnson Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Iowa City Police say Kaminski called the South Gilbert Street office of Apartments at Iowa just before 1:15 Tuesday afternoon to discuss a maintenance issue. Once the legitimate issue was discussed, Kaminski allegedly yelled at and threatened the employee, telling her at one point she would shoot the employee and her children. Kaminski later reportedly clarified to a police sergeant that she specifically told the woman she would shoot her in the face.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO