ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Taco Bell Holds Grand Opening For New Poughkeepsie Location

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EJUe_0gQjemAs00
Taco Bell hosted its grand opening ceremony for its new location in Poughkeepsie on Route 9. Photo Credit: Landers & Partners/Taco Bell

A brand-new Taco Bell location is serving customers in the Hudson Valley.

Taco Bell hosted its grand opening ceremony for its new Dutchess County restaurant located in Poughkeepsie on Route 9, according to an announcement from representatives on Wednesday, June 29.

Representatives said the eatery had a private ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, June 14, with attendees including Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Jon Jay Baisley and 6th Ward Councilperson Ann Shershin.

The restaurant officially opened in April, and has seating for about 50 customers, along with a drive-thru.

“Taco Bell is thrilled to open a new location in Poughkeepsie," said Jerry Kitzrow, market manager of HAZA Bells, franchisee of Taco Bell. "We look forward to serving all of our neighbors for a long time and truly giving back to the great people of this community.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

“The King of Hopewell Pizza”: New Pizzeria Open in the Hudson Valley

They say when your ears are ringing, it means someone is talking about you. For me, it means someone is talking about a new pizzeria. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but before moving back to the area in 2021, I've been living in different places across the United States for the past decade. Every time I relocated, I would try, and inevitably fail, to find pizza that lived up to the kind I used to wolf down in my hometown. Was I a snob? No, I'm just a New Yorker with standards. That's why a recent Facebook post in the East Fishkill Community group caught my eye.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top Rated Restaurant Moving to Old Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie

Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill. Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dutchess County, NY
Restaurants
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Restaurants
Dutchess County, NY
Food & Drinks
Poughkeepsie, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Woodstock Restaurant Reopens and it Looks Amazing

Those of us that have been around the Hudson Valley for a while, especially the Ulster County area, remember the Little Bear Restaurant in Woodstock. I remember going to the Little Bear for the first time in the 1980s. My friend Keith took me there and made me try the cold sesame noodles. They were delicious, as was the rest of the meal.
WOODSTOCK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

July Is Coming to Dutchess County & So Is this Amazing Lobster

Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster Pizza Shop Closed for Summer Due to Medical Issue

Summer is here and that means lots of partying and barbecues, and going out for easy meals like pizza. One Ulster County town is going to be missing their favorite pizza this summer, but that’s not even the part that has residents and pizza fans concerned. They’re far more concerned about why their favorite pizza won’t be available this summer.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Jay
101.5 WPDH

Fatal Accident in Hudson Valley, New York Shuts Down Route 9

A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Poughkeepsie Animal Clinic has Temporarily Closed, Familiar Reason Why

If you live in the Poughkeepsie area and need emergency care for your animal, one clinic has closed for at least the next 90 days. If you have a pet and need emergency care it can be pretty traumatic, especially if the veterinarian's office that you normally go to isn't open. It usually goes something like this, your pet eats or gets into something, or breaks something and you need pet care quick. So you rush around trying to find a place close by to get help as quickly as possible.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Perplexing Shaped Tree Captivates Residents in Middletown, NY

Can you figure out what it looks like? A lot of interesting pictures seem to pop up on Facebook, but I had to stare at this one in particular for a bit. One Hudson Valley resident posted a picture and it created a lot of buzz on Facebook. It might just look like a regular tree, but if you look harder, you will see it resembles something else. Who knows, maybe you've even passed it before driving around the Hudson Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Town Of Poughkeepsie#Haza Bells
94.3 Lite FM

Check Out Kingston’s New Anchor Cafe

The Hudson Valley has seen some significant changes over the past couple of years, and much of that has to do with the covid pandemic. The whole world has seen changes, but today we’re talking about the Hudson Valley. The pandemic has affected individuals, families, schools, and businesses. One...
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Massive Comeback for Hudson Valley’s Great American Weekend

It's officially summer in the Hudson Valley. From drive-in theaters to summer concert series, fairs, and festivals to attend, Hudson Valley residents are excited for what's to come. A popular event has returned to Orange County, NY. The Great American Weekend is making its return. The Goshen Chamber of Commerce...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
305K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy