Man accused of killing his roommate in Brooklyn apartment

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.

QUEENS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO