Windham High School football preview

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Windham is seeking their first playoff appearance since 2018. The team returns twelve letter winners and eight two-way starters, five of which are seniors.

Windham’s senior quarterback Wyatt Hanshaw will look to 6’1 wideout Lucas Churchill in the passing game. Last year, Hanshaw averaged 20.8 yards per completion. Churchill hauled in 7 passes for an average of 23.3 yards. Senior Trent Brown as well as junior Anthony Wiley and sophomores Jayquan Smith and Carlos Bruton will all be looked upon to take on pass catching duties for Windham.

“We’ll look to have Chase [Eye], James [Hood] and Jack Eye all compete in the backfield,” says Bomber coach Jake Eye. “This will be as good of a backfield we’ve had in recent years. We have plenty of speed, power and big play capability.”

Losing the likes of Kaleb Beckwith, Shawn Heaton and Cam Hoskin to graduation has created holes along the offensive line. The front five returns Anthony Paolella and Zack Turk. “We have plenty of players who are more than capable of stepping up,” Eye comments. “Carson Stanley, Kaishawn Scales, Omar Duran and Brandon Petrich will look to fill those spots.” A couple of freshmen to keep an eye on are Mathew Kolacek and Azeon Davis.

On defense, Chase Eye will anchor the secondary along with Dylan McCune, Carlos Bruton and Lucas Churchill. James Hood and Jack Eye will lead the linebacker group.

“Along our defensive front, we look to Anthony Paolella, Zack Turk, Carson Stanley and Kaishawn Scales to have solid seasons,” notes Eye. “Add into that mix, we’ll have Mason Bika, Mathew Kolacek, Azeon Davis, Aidan McMillin, Omar Duran and Brandon Petrich to give us quality depth up front.”

“The team has truly been committed more to the off-season to getting stronger,” points out coach Eye. “It’s a close group. We have plenty of speed and big play potential that will be very exciting to watch. Obviously, the key will be to avoid injuries as much as possible, something that hurt us in a big way last year.”

The Bombers open the 2022 season on the road against Lisbon on Friday, August 19.

Windham Bombers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Jake Eye, 4th season (8-16)

2021 Record : 4-4

Last 5 Years: 26-21 (55.3%)

Home Field: Ed Liddle Field

League : Northeastern Athletic Conference

Base Offense : Wing-T

Base Defense : 4-3

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 21.5 (comparable 38th in area)

Scoring Defense : 21.4 (comparable 22nd in area)

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Wyatt Hanshaw – 519 yards, 37.9%, 2 TDs

Rushing : Miki Jones – 589 yards, 5.7 avg, 7 TDs

Receiving: Lucas Churchill – 163 yards, 23.3 avg, 2 TDs

Quarterback Sacks : Miki Jones & James Hood – 3

Interceptions: Lucas Churchill – 4

2021 Results

Mathews 42 Bombers 0

Fairport Harding 12 Bombers 0

Pymatuning Valley 36 Bombers 28

Southeast 48 Bombers 20

Bombers 36 Steubenville Catholic Central 6

Bombers 41 St. John 0

Bombers 20 Jackson-Milton 14

Bombers 27 Lisbon 13

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Lisbon

Aug. 26 – at Rittman

Sept. 2 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 10 – at St. John

Sept. 16 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Sept. 23 – at Southeast

Sept. 30 – at Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 7 – Fairport Harding

Oct. 14 – Mathews

Oct. 21 – North Baltimore

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.