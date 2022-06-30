Cheney ‘absolutely confident’ in Cassidy Hutchinson credibility

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in her first interview since Cassidy Hutchinson’s appearance before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that she is “absolutely confident” in the credibility of the former White House aide.

Cheney, a member of the panel, made the comment after ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl noted that former President Trump and several GOP officials have publicly questioned Hutchinson’s credibility.

“As you know, there’s an active campaign underway to destroy her credibility. Do you have any doubt at all in anything that she said to you?” Karl asked Cheney in a portion of the interview, which is set to air Sunday on “This Week.”

“I am absolutely confident in her credibility. I’m confident in her testimony,” Cheney replied. “I think that what Cassidy Hutchinson did was an unbelievable example of bravery and of courage and patriotism in the face of real pressure,”

Cheney also told Karl that the Jan. 6 committee is confident that Hutchinson “testified honestly, and in her credibility.”

“Her credibility is there for the world to judge,” Cheney said in the interview.

“She’s an incredibly brave young woman,” Cheney added. “The committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege.”

After Hutchinson’s testimony on Tuesday, Trump responded through his Truth Social platform, saying he has no memory of working with the former top aide to his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, adding that she was “bad news” and a “leaker.”

Hutchinson’s attorneys, Jody Hunt and William Jordan, said on Wednesday that their client stands by every word she said at the congressional hearing, where she recalled discussions with and interactions between White House officials on Jan. 6.

“Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” the attorneys said in a statement.