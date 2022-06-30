ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Charter Township, MI

Coroner called to crash in Harrison Twp.

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuamI_0gQjblOm00
Needmore Road Crash (Kayla McDermott/Staff)

HARRISON TWP. — Crews are on scene of a crash involving a tanker truck in Harrison Twp.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:51 a.m. near the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Ave.

Crews on scene have requested the coroners office to respond, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Our crew on scene reports seeing a tanker truck and a box truck involved in the crash, with the tanker trunk on its side.

Crews have the roads blocked off in the area of the crash.

We’re working to learn more about any possible additional injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

