ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Report: Nashvillians are economically squeezed in unprecedented ways

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24961C_0gQjb98X00

A new report reveals Nashvillians are economically squeezed in unprecedented ways, stating the average resident is worse off this year compared to last year.

The new report comes from Metro Social Services data team in hopes to find out the social and economic well-being of Nashville Davidson County residents and families.

The 36-page “Community Needs Evaluation” report revealed:

  • Housing costs are up 20% in the past 12 months
  • Gasoline costs are up 68% in the past 12 months
  • Child care costs are up 41% in the past 12 months
  • Wages are only up 3% in the past 12 months
  • Average Nashvillians are effectively 10 to 20% worse off in 2022 than in 2021

*Source: Greater Nashville Realtors; AAA; US Census Quarterly Workforce Indicator

Some of the results are eye opening, but the goal of the report is to help inform current and future policies and programs.

For example, 211,789 workers in Davidson County earn less than $39,000 a year.

The report showed better education for students will not eliminate or reduce poverty-wage occupations in Nashville.

Also, people moving here from California, New York and elsewhere do not come here for poverty-wage jobs and the industries here are highly dependent on paying low wages.

This means all Nashvillians are paying the price, because those jobs typically lack health care, savings, short work commutes, child care options, and proper housing.

In fact, the report found single Black mothers are struggling the most to make it by — 49.4% are living in poverty. Single women with less than a high school degree are right behind them at 43.8%.

A lot of work needs to be done and Mayor John Cooper thinks we have a long way to go. He said he believes the budget passed by council will help address some of these issues.

Read the full report, here .

Comments / 5

Related
WSMV

NES warns of higher electric bills in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With fuel prices soaring nationwide, the Tennessee Valley Authority is experiencing record-breaking fuel-market costs. Due to the increase in natural gas prices, customers’ July bills will have a higher Fuel Cost Adjustment charge, Nashville Electric Service said on Monday. NES is anticipating around a 10%...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Another Black Man Loses His Property

Samuel Davis says he was swindled out of his property and evicted from his home at 215 Chestnut St. in South Nashville in February 2022. The property had been in his family since 1937. Davis took out a loan from Franklin American Mortgage in 2007. They sold the loan to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Nashville, TN
Business
Davidson County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lookout

New Tennessee laws take effect, with protests accompanying

Dozens of new laws passed in the last session of the General Assembly took effect on Friday, most of which haven’t captured the public’s attention. There’s little controversy about a law that requires utility companies to provide the estimates of connection fees to potential customers, for instance, for instance, or one that allows defendants for […] The post New Tennessee laws take effect, with protests accompanying appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Poverty#Metro Social Services
Tennessee Tribune

American Baptist Receives Contribution from Nashville Airport Authority

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–American Baptist College recently received $15,000 from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s (MNAA) 2022 Charity Golf Tournament. The gift was presented at the 2022 Commencement Ceremony, which added to the joy of the event for the graduates and their families. “We were thrilled to support...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
WHNT News 19

America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to more than 50 state parks each steeped in a rich history. One of those parks has historical significance not only for our state but also North America. Dunbar Cave State Park has the oldest known cave art on the continent,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman denied birth control replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman expressed her concerns after being denied medical help from a local clinic. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in January, many women around the country are trying to find new options for birth control. One Nashville woman posted about her experience on Tik Tok, describing her experience trying to get her birth control replaced. The video now has over 900,000 comments.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville fireworks show continues as planned despite dry conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While some areas of Middle Tennessee received some much-needed rain on Sunday, other spots remain dry, which makes shooting off fireworks more dangerous. Nashville has one of the largest fireworks shows in the country, with more than 20,000 pounds of fireworks set to be launched in...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy