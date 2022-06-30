ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPD: 14-year-old boy injured after stabbing late Wednesday

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0gQjb8Fo00

Omaha Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found with multiple stab wounds late Wednesday.

Officers responded to 171st and Evans Plz around 10 p.m. where investigation revealed the 14-year-old was involved in a disturbance with a white man with gray hair and a gray beard driving a silver pickup in the Walmart parking lot at 169th and West Maple Road.

The driver followed the boy to Runza at 17120 Evans Plz and stabbed him with a pocket knife before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to Omaha Police.

Medics took the victim to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition; however, his injuries are currently not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Suspect Identified, Still Wanted In Deadly Friday Night Stabbing

LINCOLN—(News Release July 3)—The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for stabbing Austin Gress, 26-year-old of Lincoln, on Friday evening. The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police release name of stabbing suspect from Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for stabbing Austin Gress, 26-year-old of Lincoln, on Friday evening. The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
kfornow.com

BREAKING: Victim Identified In Friday Night Stabbing Death

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 2)—Lincoln Police on Saturday afternoon released the identity of the victim, who was stabbed and soon died Friday night in an alleyway near 27th and Dudley. According to a news release to KFOR News, police say 26-year-old Austin Gress of Lincoln was stabbed during a fight...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Saturday night crash critically injures three people in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were critically injured in an Omaha crash on Saturday night, with another person seriously injured. The crash happened near 103rd and Maple streets around 8:30 p.m. Police say the driver was intoxicated, resulting in the vehicle colliding with a light pole. This content is...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Fatal Hit and Run In Central Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A deadly hit and run crash Saturday night in central Lincoln is under investigation. Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News on Sunday morning that just before 9:30pm Saturday a gray Ford was westbound at 37th and “O” Street, when it crossed the center median and hit a gray Suburu traveling eastbound in the inside lane. The crash pushed the Suburu into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Opd#Omaha Police#171st#Runza#Nebraska Medical Center
WOWT

OPD: Robbery investigation at guitar store

After a much-anticipated wait, Omaha's new and improved Gene Leahy Mall has officially re-opened. In honor of Metro's 50th anniversary, students are being invited to send in their artwork for a chance to have it featured on an Omaha bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire department said the flames...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Fatal Hit & Run Saturday Evening at 37th & O

A fatal crash just before 9:30 pm Saturday evening at 37th & O Street claimed the life of a 19-year-old Lincoln man. Lincoln Police investigators determined a gray Ford was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a gray Subaru traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Stabbing Friday Night Turns Deadly In Alleyway Near Central Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly stabbing reported just before 9pm Friday in the alleyway near a central Lincoln convenience store. Police were called to the 1300 block of North 27th Street about a man that was stabbed. The caller heard yelling and went towards the area where the victim was found with serious injuries. The victim, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was found with an obvious stab wound, according to a news release from LPD to KFOR News. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KMTV 3 News Now

Don't call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Omaha say if you see illegal fireworks, do not call 911 unless there's an immediate danger to life or property. Instead, they ask that you use the non-emergency number: 402-444-5802. The Omaha Fire Department says it has received 143 firework complaints so far....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Omaha houses damaged in fire sparked by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. — Two Omaha houses were damaged when a fire spread from a dumpster, fire investigators said. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Donald Dooley said fireworks started the fire in the dumpster near 25th Avenue and Pratt Street Sunday night. That fire spread to two nearby homes. He said people were living in one of the homes. They're OK and have some damaged siding. Dooley said the other home was vacant and had more significant damage.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after two-vehicle crash

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a man on several charges after responding to a personal injury crash involving two vehicles. Officials said the crash happened on Hwy 50 just north of Hwy 31, and upon their arrival, the driver causing the crash had fled the scene on foot.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are looking for the person responsible for poisoning two dogs in the area of 600 West B Street. Animal Control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19. The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Security guard injured in shooting during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks tent

LA VISTA, Neb. — A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a La Vista fireworks tent early Friday morning, police said. In a series of tweets, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said a man with a handgun tried to rob a security guard at the tent near 84th Street and Brentwood Drive. Lausten said the guard and the suspect exchanged gunfire around 5:15 a.m.
LA VISTA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy