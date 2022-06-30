OPD: 14-year-old boy injured after stabbing late Wednesday

Omaha Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found with multiple stab wounds late Wednesday.

Officers responded to 171st and Evans Plz around 10 p.m. where investigation revealed the 14-year-old was involved in a disturbance with a white man with gray hair and a gray beard driving a silver pickup in the Walmart parking lot at 169th and West Maple Road.

The driver followed the boy to Runza at 17120 Evans Plz and stabbed him with a pocket knife before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to Omaha Police.

Medics took the victim to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition; however, his injuries are currently not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

