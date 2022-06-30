ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man shot in southwest Fresno

By Misti Reed
 4 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. — A man was shot early Thursday morning in southwest Fresno, according to police. They said they were called to the area of Pacific and Napa Avenues around 4:15 a.m. after gunshots rang...

