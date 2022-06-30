Man shot in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department says they will be on the lookout today, July 4, and say those who light illegal fireworks could pay a hefty fine. According to the Fresno Fire Department, 11,500 Americans were taken to the hospital last year with fireworks-related injuries. They also mentioned that roughly 19,500 fires are caused each year due to fireworks.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO