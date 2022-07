One Hundred Black Men of New York (OHBMNY) hosted National Urban League President Marc Morial for an important discussion on the State of Black America at City College on June 2, 2022. The National Urban League provides this annual analysis of disparities both economic and political in Black America. The hope is that statistics can be a guide toward strengthening the efforts to ease the disparities and lessen the gaps in health, wealth, education and other life affirming necessities.

