Review: On 'Muna,' third time is the charm for synth-pop stars

On its self-titled third album, Los Angeles indie pop group Muna has clearly taken the experiences of the last few years to heart.



The trio experienced a tremendous growth in exposure since it released its last album, Saves the World, in 2019. It signed with indie folk queen Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records in 2021, and partnered with her on the lead single for Muna, “Silk Chiffon.”

The single, which is also first track on the album, is sunny and joyous, celebrating the queerness that Muna has come to champion. “SILK … chiffon” as harmonized in the refrain is something of an earworm, and it’s not surprising that it’s gained such traction on the pop and hip-hop heavy platform TikTok in the second half of 2021.

Later in the album, the group reveals tracks like “Loose Garment.” A song about dealing with sadness, the acoustic guitar melody and stamped backbeat suggest a considerable influence from Bridgers and the confident softness of her 2020 Grammy-nominated album Punisher.

Songs like “Loose Garment” mark an embrace of a more folk-y, acoustic, and even country-flavored sound that appears a few times on Muna, and seldom in the group’s previous work. This is accentuated by slide guitar, and twinkling acoustic runs on “Kind of Girl” (a song in which the group dresses like male cowboys in the video), and even a square dance in the video for the album’s second single, “Anything But Me.” Singer Katie Gavin’s voice has always tended to have a little bit of a country twang, which suits this transition very well.

Yet, as Gavin told Uproxx in a March 2022 interview, the sound of the album “explodes in many different directions,” and the group ties together other genre experiments with the synth-pop it’s been perfecting since the release of About U, its 2017 debut.

“No Idea,” written with another indie icon, Mitski Miyawaki, is a prime example. Led by a loud and steady drum machine beat, synths slowly surround and then engulf the song as it builds.

Having served as the opening act for such indie and mainstream stars as Bridgers, Harry Styles, Bleachers, the 1975, and Kacey Musgraves over the last five years, Muna shows with its eponymous third album that it’s truly ready to take center stage.