Theater auditions are open, especially for the men

It was a shock to run into Matthew Crawford recently, not only because I hadn’t seen him in a while, but because for a time I was seeing him everywhere.

If I was at a theater production, Crawford was often in it. And even before he reached opening night, he was preparing to audition for his next show. So in the course of covering theater for The Blade, I got used to seeing him at rehearsals and in my social media feeds as theater groups advertised their upcoming productions.

But after the pandemic took hold, I stopped seeing so much of Crawford. He recently told me he was becoming burnt out even before theaters went dark during the early months of the pandemic; adding pandemic concerns further fueled his decision to take a break.

Once live performances resumed, he decided to do fewer shows.

“Doing so many shows can hit you mentally because when you're doing all these parts, it kind of gets to your head that like, ‘Oh my gosh, I am being other people more than being myself,’” he said. “Theater can take up a lot of your time, and so I wanted to spend more time on the stuff that I like doing other than theater.”

Apparently Crawford isn’t the only one. While area theater groups have produced some big hits since the pandemic became old news, some have continued to struggle to fill casts.

3B Productions canceled The Full Monty in May, for example, in response to difficulties in filling the cast. Joe Barton, 3B’s co-founder and play director, said at the time that his and other theaters were struggling to get enough actors to audition.

Male actors in particular are even more difficult to find, particularly for musicals.

It’s often been said men have it easier than women, and the world of community theater is no different. Even I noticed this prior to the pandemic: When it comes to auditioning for shows, competition for male roles is more limited. Even I could land a decent role in a musical despite my lack of talent.

It also helps that I’m a tenor — a magical unicorn of the choir realm known for having the body of a man, but the high voice range of an 8-year-old child. It’s rare enough that advanced choirs would welcome me, despite my inability to fully read music or sing at an advanced level.

The knowledge and skill required for women to get into the same choir, in contrast, was always much higher.

Heath Diehl , president of Black Swamp Players, said an additional challenge is that there are a plethora of Toledo-area theaters. That’s great for audiences, but it also spreads thin an already small pool of local male actors. And that pool gets smaller still for musicals, as not all thespians are willing singers and sometimes only audition when belting notes onstage isn’t required.

Whether men audition will sometimes depend on the show selection, too, he said. Well-known shows or musicals are more likely to draw male and female actors alike. But with so many theater groups hosting auditions, actors can be more choosey on which productions they’ll give up their time to.

Time of year is also a determining factor: The busier people are, the more hesitant they might be to commit to a show.

To combat this hurdle, some theater groups have made a point to broaden their audition pool. Erin Pifer , who directed Footloose at the Croswell Opera House in June , said three separate auditions were held in Ann Arbor, Adrian, and Toledo to fill her cast. The Croswell also hosted virtual auditions for those who couldn’t make it in person.

She said she was pleased with the broad range of talent in the cast, adding that those audition efforts helped introduce new actors to the Croswell.

Area theaters gearing up for auditions in the coming months, and now is the perfect time for live-performing newbies to get involved in a show. And if you struggle to describe your background on your audition application, I recommend just writing that you’re a magical unicorn of the choir realm.

Take it from me — it’ll get you noticed.

Upcoming shows:

■ Willy Wonka Jr., put on by the Oregon Community Theatre: July 7-10 at Fassett Junior High School’s auditorium, 3025 Starr Ave., Oregon.

■ Little Shop of Horrors : July 15-24 at the Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian.

■ Jersey Boys : 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Toledo.

■ Ben Hur : July 22-24 at the Village Players Theatre, 740 Upton Ave.

■ Rocket Man, a collaboration between ACT and the Village Players: July 29-31 at the Village Players Theatre.

■ The Wizard of Oz : July 29-31 at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 10th St., Toledo.

■ Anything Goes : Aug. 12-21 at the Croswell Opera House.

■ Hamilton : 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-25, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, and 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

