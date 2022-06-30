ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Banning babies from parliament shows just how out of touch Westminster is

By Stella Creasy
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROGHe_0gQjYg1600

As the Speaker welcomes cats into the chamber, last night his deputy criticised my parenting for bringing my toddler to the voting lobbies. She demanded I hand her over to her instead, despite being a stranger to my child. Such outward hostility towards making parliament family friendly does little to improve the perception that Westminster is out of touch with those it seeks to serve. When 41% of the population think democracy doesn’t work, refusing to accept the status quo becomes even more important, not just for equality, but to protect democracy itself.

Today’s news that the procedure committee has decided parents accompanied by babies are forbidden in the House of Commons – in contrast to many other legislatures around the world and previous custom – yet again reinforces the impression Westminster isn’t a 21st-century workplace, but a rarefied debating club for the elite. This decision will not affect me. Both my children are now too old to sit quietly so I can speak, but it speaks volumes about how determined some are to send the message that mothers are not welcome unless they pretend their children don’t exist.

Like many parents, I have taken both my children into work – not to prove a point, but out of necessity. The lack of adequate maternity or paternity cover for MPs means the alternative was my constituents going unrepresented. The report recognises that without such cover, there is a risk the public will feel they cannot elect women. Despite promises, almost a year on from the birth of my second child, no work has been done on what a maternity policy might look like – something that ironically we legislate to compel other workplaces to do.

Some on the committee suggested such concerns are London-centric, as if bedtime for babies were set on a regional basis. And the report failed to speak to anyone who isn’t already in parliament about whether there were barriers to participation. Other MPs shrug and say our job isn’t “normal”, so what do we expect, as if that makes antiquated ways of working justified. As we have seen with so much, when Westminster marks its own homework it often decides all is well, to the horror of the British public. Outside in the real world, women repeatedly report they are told their children will suffer if they become MPs – unlike their male counterparts. Campaign groups Pregnant then Screwed and the Fawcett Society are aghast at the impact this has on policymaking, with childcare virtually ignored in the cost of living debate, and maternity rights now under threat as part of the Brexit legislation. Little wonder, then, that while more women have been elected in the last two decades, most are either childless or have grownup children.

We should never stop fighting for everyone to be able to have both the career they want, and a job that allows them to spend time with their children where and when they want, so they are more than a photo on their desk. The place that makes the laws on what rights parents have has a vital role to play in leading this debate, rather than stifling it. Yet, working in a place where some boast about never having changed a nappy and leave notes on the desks of those working from home accusing them of being lazy, it’s embarrassing how backward parliament is compared with modern workplaces across the country. Flexible working isn’t an indulgence. As our economic competitors are showing us, it’s critical to a more productive economy.

Today shows that parliament will not change from within. With elections only every few years, our chance to secure that from outside cannot be missed. That’s why we set up the MotheRED fund to provide grants to mothers to stand for parliament – and to send the message that the parents missing from our politics aren’t a problem to manage but potential talent we should seek out. That those coming forward are so very different to those currently elected – with a third being from black and ethnic minority backgrounds, a fifth having children with special educational needs and a third single mothers – reflects how it’s not parents who aren’t political, but our body politic that isn’t set up for parents. This report may be a missed opportunity, but the demand for modernity will only grow louder.

  • Stella Creasy is the Labour and Cooperative MP for Walthamstow in London
  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Creasy
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Parliament#The House Of Commons
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Guardian

Putin: His Life and Times review – the collapse that shaped the man who would be tsar

In his speech on the night of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, which Philip Short describes as “pulsating with anger and resentment” at 30 years of Russian humiliation, Putin seethed: “They deceived us… they duped us like a con artist… the whole so-called western bloc, formed by the United States in its own image is… an empire of lies.” For those who dismiss the speech and the invasion that followed as the words and actions of a man gone mad, dying or out of contact with reality due to Covid isolation, this new biography should be compulsory reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

Lewis Hamilton shows grace and purpose to rise above F1 racism rows

Were Lewis Hamilton’s task on track not hard enough, Formula One has long presented an altogether more formidable struggle. Before this weekend’s British Grand Prix he was served another stark reminder of the unpleasant reality that race remains a serious issue for the only black driver in the sport. Hamilton has faced it down with grace and stoicism.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

‘People want to get their clothes off’: naturists catch eye of UK businesses

Justine Drury did not want to upset the fishers, but her customers wanted to swim naked. “And if that’s what the people of Nottingham city want – if that’s their way of connecting with nature – then who am I to stand in their way?” said the co-owner of the WholeHealth swimming club. “But we did have to think of the fishermen. They are quite old school.”
WORLD
The Guardian

Tax the childless! Encourage ‘our own’ to breed! What an asinine, inhumane way to tackle a population crisis

We are entering a population crisis. The naked eye won’t discern it, because the population of England and Wales is at an all-time high of nearly 60 million. But look more closely, and you’ll see that all the gains are in the 70-74 age bracket, closely followed by the over-90s. The birthrate is dropping off, which you might not notice now, but the you who needs your bin emptied in 20 years’ time might.
The Guardian

The Guardian

341K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy