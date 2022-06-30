ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julien leads Wind Surge to 10-1 win over Cardinals

By Daniel Fair
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 10-1 on Wednesday night behind two homers and seven RBIs from Edouard Julien to snap the Cardinals’ seven-game winning streak.

Edouard Julien led the way for Wichita as he went four for five with seven RBIs and two homers. Julien’s second homer of the night came in the third inning as he hit a three-run homer that gave the Surge a 4-0 lead. Austin Martin finished the night three for three with an RBI and two walks.

The Surge scored three more runs in the fourth inning as Andrew Bechtold scored on a wild pitch and Edouard Julien hit a two-run RBI double to give the Surge a commanding 7-0 lead.

Casey Legumina got the start on the mound for Wichita and exited the game in the third inning after he was hit by a 110-mph line drive from Springfield third baseman Jordan Walker. Surge newcomer Cody Laweryson took over for Wichita and pitched two and one-third innings and tallied four strikeouts to earn his first win with the Surge.

Notes: Edouard Julien finished the night with a career-best 7 RBIs (most in Wind Surge history) … He also added a four-hit game, his second in his career…  The Surge improved to 5-3 against the Cardinals this season… Wichita has now scored ten or more runs seven times on the year…

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Springfield Cardinals tomorrow, June 30th for a 7:05 first pitch. Louie Varland will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Michael McGreevy will take the hill for the Cardinals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com .

