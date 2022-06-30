ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler poses for photos at South Shore restaurant

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
DUXBURY, Mass. — Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler recently took some time to pose for photos at a popular restaurant on the South Shore.

Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury shared photos of the rocker on Facebook with a caption that read, “Love it when our friends visit us at work.”

In May, Aerosmith announced that Tyler had voluntarily checked himself into rehab to work on his health and recovery.

Tyler visited Alba on 53 in Hanover back in April, as well as The Barking Crab in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

