Grisly new details have been released in an investigation into the death of a 43-year-old Maine woman who authorities say was stabbed hundreds of times when she was slain by a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman during an April robbery, police say. Donnell J. Dana and Kailie A. Brackett have since been taken into custody and charged with the brutal murder of Kimberly Neptune.

