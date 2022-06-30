Hubbard High School football preview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) -In his 15th season as the Eagles’ head coach, Brian Hoffman achieved his fifth double-digit win campaign a year ago. Hubbard utilized an elite rushing attack with T.C. Caffey and a relentless defensive unit which held nine of their 12 opponents to 21-points or less.

The offense was able to churn out an average of 358-yards per game and score 34-points or more in seven of their 10 wins.

Caffey has since graduated after another fantastic season that saw him rush for 2638 yards and scored 37 touchdowns on the ground. Landan Bates – who threw for 87 yards, ran for 395 yards and led the team in receiving with 10 catches and 225 yards – has also since graduated as well.

Hubbard returns their starting quarterback Nick Hendrix (376 yards passing, 5 TDs) and Ben Wilcox (504 yards rushing, 6 TDs; 62 yards receiving). The Eagles also will have Yianni Hazimihalis and Royal McConahy, who should see carries this fall also. The coaching staff has a competition at full back among three underclassmen.

Up front, the Eagles lost their All-League First-Team recipient Alex Goodrick. However, the offensive line returns Ben Chaney and Nick Bowser.

Coach Hoffman points out, “Losing TC [Caffey] and [Alex] Goodrick will be huge holes to fill. We will likely be a little more balanced run and pass.”

On defense, Hubbard must replace Rob Kist (99 tackles) and Nick Van Such (13 TFL). The unit returns Lucas Seese and Nick Bowser (15 TFL) along the front line along with Ben Wilcox (64 tackles) and Royal McConahy (44 tackles) in the secondary. Also in the defensive backfield will be Nick Hendrix, Kadin Smaldino, Andrew Kali and LaVante Daniels.

“At linebacker, Mason Hodge will be inside linebacker,” states Hoffman. “He was one of our leading tacklers. Yianni Hazimihalis, Mike Biro, Xzander Owens and Joe Hamm are potential linebackers as well.’

Hubbard has not had a losing season since 1998 (4-6). Over the course of the past 23 years (1999-2021), the Eagles have posted all their eighteen playoff trips in school history.

“We do our best to build a positive culture with accountability,” says Hoffman. “Each year is different in terms of leadership and finding the right fit for players at positions. We preach hard work and drill fundamentals.”

The Eagles will begin 2022 against East in week one.

Hubbard Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Brian Hoffman, 16th season at Hubbard (124-45)

2021 Record : 10-2 (6-1), 2nd in Northeast 8

Last 5 Years : 37-17 (68.5%)

Home Field: Hubbard Memorial Stadium

League : Northeast 8 Conference

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense : 5

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 32.9 (13th in Area)

Scoring Defense : 16.8 (11th in Area)

Total Offense : 358.4

Rushing Offense: 319.8

Passing Offense : 38.6

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing : Nick Hendrix – 376 yards, 40.4%, 5 TDs

Rushing : TC Caffey – 2638 yards, 8.2 avg, 37 TDs

Receiving: Landan Bates – 225 yards, 22.5 avg, 2 TDs

Tackles: Rob Kist – 99

Quarterback Sacks: Nick Van Such – 4

Interceptions: Ben Wilcox – 2

2021 Results

Canfield 21 Eagles 7*

Eagles 39 New Philadelphia 20*

South Range 34 Eagles 0

Eagles 48 Niles 13

Eagles 29 Girard 15

Eagles 49 Lakeview 7

Eagles 46 Jefferson 7

Eagles 34 Struthers 0

Eagles 27 Poland 23

Eagles 47 Shaw 14

Eagles 21 Cardinal Mooney 19

Eagles 48 Norwayne 28

*-playoff

2021 Northeast 8 Standings

South Range – 7-0 (13-1)

Hubbard – 6-1 (10-2)

Poland – 5-2 (8-4)

Girard – 4-3 (7-5)

Niles – 2-4 (4-5)

Struthers – 2-5 (4-6)

Jefferson – 1-5 (4-6)

Lakeview – 0-7 (0-10)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – East

Aug. 26 – at Greenville

Sept. 2 – at Howland

Sept. 9 – at Poland

Sept. 16 – Struthers

Sept. 23 – at Jefferson

Sept. 30 – Lakeview

Oct. 7 – at Girard

Oct. 14 – Niles

Oct. 21 – South Range

