Police: 5 men wanted in connection to Brooklyn subway assault

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Five men are accused of assaulting an older man inside a Brooklyn station back in May, police say.

According to the NYPD, five men had a verbal dispute with a 47-year-old man victim inside of the Rockaway Parkway subway station May 18 at around 3 a.m. Officials say the suspects began to punch and kick the victim in the head and body before forcibly removing his bag containing jewelry valued at an estimated $7,550.

The suspects fled on foot, and the victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

