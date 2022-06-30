3 men found shot dead in Kankakee apartment, police say

KANKAKEE (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A mystery remains in Kankakee this morning after the bodies of three men were found in an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

The three men, all in their 20s, were found after one of the victim’s relatives called police for a well-being check. They were found in an upstairs apartment on the 600 block of West Merchant Street, across the street from St. Mary Hospital, just west of downtown Kankakee. Police Chief Robin Passwater believes the three were shot to death sometime in the overnight hours.

Jaheim Lane told CBS-2 he’s a cousin of one of the victims.

“I’m sad. I’m hurt. He didn’t deserve this,” Lane said.

Relatives and friends of the victims got irate because it took police so long to process the crime scene.

“The reason it took so long to process the scene is because we did bring in the Illinois State Police to process the scene for us. Our officers are very good but they’re excellent and so we wanted to make sure we had a very clean crime scene,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis explained to CBS-2.

Two of the victims have been identified as 25-year old Kyle Washington and 24-year old Deontay Taylor. The third victim was 27.

