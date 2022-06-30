ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD looking for runaway boy

kfdi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday night....

www.kfdi.com

KAKE TV

Young child found dead in S. Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A toddler was discovered dead at a hotel in S. Wichita. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that the incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. at the Heritage Inn, located at S. Broadway and 44th St. This is a developing story. KAKE News will have the latest as...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Haley Reynolds

More than a month has passed since a south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing. Haley Reynolds, 17, was last seen on May 28, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. HALEY REYNOLDS. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: May 28, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height:...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

One-year-old dies at south Wichita motel

Wichita Police confirms a 1-year-old died after an unknown incident at a south Wichita motel. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday from the Heritage Inn, located near east 44th Street and south Broadway. The investigation continues and we expect to hear more information from police on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Wichita man on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash early Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Kellogg ramp exit onto southbound Interstate 135. The KHP says Zachary T. Cleveland of Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Child’s death at south Wichita motel under investigation

Police are looking into the death of a 1-year-old at a south Wichita motel. Officers were called to a motel near 44th South and Broadway Sunday morning. Early information suggests the child may have overdosed on some kind of drug. No more details have been released so far, and there has not been an arrest in connection to the child’s death.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man sentenced for cocaine, heroin conspiracy

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to a total of 295 months in prison for drug trafficking crimes, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita on one count each for conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug involved premises; two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: One person shot during apparent break-in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was critically shot after an apparent break-in on Saturday. Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers say that around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a shooting near 12th Street and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found one person shot during what they called an “apparent” break-in. The officer said […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Shooting leaves man injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was seriously wounded today after a shooting late Saturday afternoon. It happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Wichita Police confirm that a man in his 50s was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Portion of Rock Road still closed Saturday evening due to shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's Saturday evening, and a portion of Rock Road in Wichita is still closed due to a shooting that occurred earlier in the day. People in the neighborhood say that it's been a day full of surprises, from unexpected traffic to news of the shooting itself.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County sends two people to El Dorado for medical treatment

A pair of wrecks on the Kansas Turnpike during Saturday’s storm activity led to reported injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a wreck around 8:20 pm near mile marker 97, just southwest of the Matfield Green service exit, sent two people to Susan B Allen Hospital in El Dorado for treatment. The driver, 44-year-old Quincy Norris of Peoria, Illinois, was southbound when he lost control of his car due to the wet highway. The car hit the center barrier wall.
EL DORADO, KS
TheDailyBeast

Kansas Cop Who Killed Innocent Man in ‘Swatting’ Incident Is Promoted

A Wichita, Kansas, cop who shot and killed an unarmed man who was targeted in a “swatting” hoax has been promoted to detective—a move the victim’s mother called “atrocious.” Police were called to Andrew Finch’s home by a bogus report of deadly hostage situation, and Office Justin Rapp fired on the 28-year-old dad seconds after he stepped out on the porch. According to The Wichita Eagle, Rapp claimed he thought Finch had a gun, though he conceded he did not actually see a firearm. “It pierces my heart,” Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, said of Rapp’s promotion. “It sends a message that civilians don’t matter—because that could have happened to anybody.” Rapp was not charged or disciplined in connection with Finch’s 2017 death.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police asking for help locating two young boys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff investigating murder in Braman; One in custody

BRAMAN — The Kay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occured in Braman this weekend. Sheriff Steve Kelley said the body of a young adult white male was located in a field south of Bender Road on P Street, east of Braman. “We have one person...
BRAMAN, OK
JC Post

Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4300 block of south Rock Road in rural Sedgwick County, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman deceased from...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Lots of things to do for July 4th in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you're looking for something fun for your family and you to do this Independence Day weekend, here is a list of July 4th activities going on in Wichita:. Independence Day Commemoration at Veterans Memorial Park – July 4. Wichita Wind Surge vs. Amarillo Sod...
WICHITA, KS

