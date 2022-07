ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The defense lawyer for Aiden Fucci, the now-15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, is asking the judge to bar the media and the public from all future pretrial proceedings, saying the teen’s right to a fair trial is at stake, according to News 6 partner News4JAX.

