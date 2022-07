The United States women's national team will face Haiti in the opening match of the Concacaf W Championship on Fourth of July. The tournament serves as World Cup, Olympic and Gold Cup qualifying all rolled into one competition, with action getting underway on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico. The top-ranked Americans are back-to-back reigning champions in Concacaf and have eight titles to their name. Another first-place finish would secure qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 Gold Cup.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO