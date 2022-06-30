Happening Today: Bond hearing for suspect charged in deadly Charleston restaurant shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected with a deadly shooting of a restaurant employee in downtown Charleston will appear in bond court Thursday.
Antwan Lamont Scott (29) was arrested on numerous charges including murder, attempted armed robbery, and second-degree burglary.
On Tuesday, police responded to Toast All Day off King Street just after midnight following several reports of gunfire in the area.
During an investigation, officers found a male victim lying near the restaurant’s entrance with gunshot wounds – the victim was later identified by the Charleston County Coroner as 64-year-old Gaber Baghdady of Hanahan.
An investigation by Charleston Police revealed that Scott entered the restaurant and confronted Baghdady, attempting to commit an armed robbery.
Scott was a former employee of the restaurant group.
His bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.MORE: Man arrested in deadly shooting at downtown Charleston restaurant Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 2