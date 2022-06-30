ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autistic Adults Have Become Increasingly Visible in Media, Books, Television, and More in the Past Decade, but Challenges with Representation Persist

 3 days ago

Newswise — New research from UC Santa Cruz shows incremental improvements in the representation of autistic adults in film, television, books, media coverage, and advocacy organization websites. The study, published in the journal Autism in Adulthood, follows up on a 2011 paper, “Infantilizing Autism,” in Disability Studies Quarterly, which had found...

MedicalXpress

Improving trauma care for road traffic injuries could save many lives in lower income countries

Improvements in trauma care could save the lives of thousands of people injured in road traffic accidents in low- and middle-income countries annually, according to a study led by a Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigator. In particular, the analysis found that establishing complete trauma care programs accessible to 100 percent of road injury victims could save the lives of 200,000 people annually.
Phys.org

Dengue and Zika viruses make infected hosts more delicious to mosquitoes

A study published in the journal Cell on June 30 shows that when humans and mice are infected with dengue or Zika viruses, they secrete a chemical that may make them more attractive to mosquitoes, the vector that transmits the virus. Almost half of the world's population lives in an area at risk of dengue fever, and with a lack of treatments, many dengue-affected regions see high morbidity and mortality rates as a result. Now, with the identity of the chemical attractant in hand, the researchers found a way to reduce its release in mice and make mosquito bites less frequent: treatment with a commercially available acne medication.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Covid vaccines for US children under five: what to know

The United States has begun rolling out Covid vaccines for children as young as six months after receiving the go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following are some details about the two messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech...
KIDS
animalwised.com

Leishmaniasis in Dogs and Climate Change in North America

Canine leishmaniasis is a serious parasitic disease that can be fatal for dogs. For this reason, it is one of the main diseases which requires vaccination control in companion animals. Incidences of leishmaniasis do occur. Due to vaccinations, greater public awareness and other factors, we can best try to control the spread of this disease and prevent our dogs from being infected. Unfortunately, some new information is warning of a potential rise in leishmaniasis cases.
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Oh Great, Super Gonorrhea Is a Thing Now

During my last STI scare, I found myself actively rooting for it to be chlamydia, not gonorrhea. This would have been a pretty negligible difference, logistically speaking. Two of the most common STIs, chlamydia and gonorrhea are relatively similar infections. You test for them the same way, they present similarly (when they do at all) and they’re usually treated the same way (a round of antibiotics should do the trick). The only reason I would have preferred a chlamydia diagnosis over a gonorrhea one is because I think chlamydia sounds better. Like, not “sounds better” as in sounds less shameful or any such sex-shamey nonsense, but literally sounds better. “Gonorrhea” is just kind of an ugly word and also it sounds like “diarrhea.” “Chlamydia,” on the other hand, really rolls off the tongue and I think it would be a beautiful name for a child or maybe a pet hamster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

UK scientists warn of urgent need for action on vaccines to head off autumn Covid wave

Health authorities need to act urgently to prepare for an autumn that could see further waves of Covid-19 cases spreading across the UK. That is the clear warning from scientists and doctors after last week’s figures revealed another dramatic jump in cases. More than 2 million people across Britain were found to be infected for the week ending 24 June, a rise of more than 30% on the preceding week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Toddler is one of seven children globally diagnosed with rare disease after she was delivered prematurely because the mother had Covid pneumonia, mother wants to raise awareness to rare diseases in kids

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 86 million Americans tested positive on the virus despite America having one of the highest vaccination rates so far. While we are currently in a period with stable daily number of cases, the 14-day average shows that the country still adds more than 100,000 new positive cases on a daily basis.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

COVID's Catch-22: The paradox of masking and disease

Much research has been done on the effectiveness of masks to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. However, standard infection models tend to focus only on disease states, overlooking the dynamics of a complex paradox: While masking reduces transmission rates and consequently disease prevalence, the reduction of disease inhibits mask-wearing—thereby promoting epidemic revival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
Aabha Gopan

Report reveals the number of young transgender people in the US has nearly doubled

According to a new report, there are 1.6 million trans people aged 13 and above in the US, and 43% of them are between 13 and 24 years old. Although the trans population had remained steady in the country before, a huge spike was observed in 2020 compared to 2017. In fact, the number of trans teens and youth between 13 and 25 years of age has doubled since 2017.
psychologytoday.com

Will Hearing Loss Soon Be Commonplace?

There are higher incidence rates of hearing loss in older adults. By 2060, 24 percent of the U.S. population is expected to be 65 or older. Higher noise pollution rates and ubiquitous earbud use may also make hearing loss more common across other age groups. As hearing loss increases, social...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

