POTUS

Trump's former chief of staff predicts things could get very dark for Trump

 2 days ago
Mick Mulvaney, who worked as President Trump’s chief of staff,...

Comments / 35

Denzel Washington
2d ago

These hearings are getting more damning as new evidence surface in these hearings. By 2024 Trump will most likely be in prison!

Reply(6)
30
Joan Castle
2d ago

I hope so. The insurrectionist trump has made it darker for America long enough!

Reply(5)
29
Howie Dewing
2d ago

👍TRUMP 20-24,Years in jail for each Federal Count against him.🕵️‍♂️"Book'em Danno!"👮🏽‍♂️🚔🏛

Reply
16
CNN

Ex-Trump attorney says Trump is taking tips from McCarthy-era playbook

Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins CNN’s Alisyn Camerota to discuss former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking testimony before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, and what her testimony revealed about how former President Donald Trump tries to avoid accountability.
POTUS
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
