Coweta County, GA

Mother dead, 2 others hurt when 14-year-old slams car into home during 130 MPH chase

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County woman has died and her husband and son are injured after their family says a chase with deputies ended with a car crashing into their home.

Georgia State Patrol troopers told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that Coweta County deputies tried stopping a 1997 Acura 3.2 TL that was traveling way too fast on Johnson Road in Senoia.

Deputies say the 14-year-old driver was going 130 MPH when the deputy lost track of the car. As he traveled down Johnson Road, he found that the driver had crashed through a yard, hit power lines and then crashed into a duplex.

The teenager was not injured and was taken into custody, according to deputies.

Annette Carmichael-Rush, who was asleep in her bedroom at the time, was killed at the scene. Her husband, who had been on the couch, was not injured. Leonard Rush, who was in another bedroom, sustained a shoulder injury.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to Leonard Rush and other family members about the loss of a woman they called ‘a pillar of this family.’

Leonard Rush had a message for the teen who killed his mom.

“Why did you do it?” Rush asked. " I wish you would have stopped that car and just pulled over.”

Carmichael-Rush’s cousin, Tawana Jackson said she’s having a hard time wrapping her head around what happened.

“It’s a dream that I’m waiting to wake up from,” Jackson said. “It’s heartbreaking. It hurts me. I’m not understanding, like, why?”

Rush said his mother should still be alive.

“I know she in Heaven,” Rush said. “Love you Momma, and I miss you.”

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being transported to a youth detention center.

The sheriff’s office will be handling traffic charges associated with the crash. Georgia State Patrol will be handling a charge of homicide by vehicle for the teen.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

19-year-old arrested for shooting death of Atlanta businessman Atlanta police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a local businessman, Desmond Key.

Comments / 24

MTMEng1here
4d ago

One question... Why were they chasing him? Isn't it easier amd safer for everyone involved to get a plate number, make, and model, then wait for the individual at home or somewhere? These chases never end well for someone. When it got up to around 70-80 in a residential area, they should have backed off. The more they chase, the faster he'll go. Years ago, my sister-in-law was killed in a head on collision due to a police chase. They started the chase over a stolen vacuum from a mall. It was during the evening rush hour. The guy turned on the interstate heading in the wrong direction, and the troopers continued the chase....then, the crash. Killing her instantly. Ps, she was also pregnant. There's no reason to chase like that anymore with all of the technology we have. Like I said, they never end well for someone.

Lee Evans Sr.
4d ago

Felony Fleeing, Vehicular Homicide, Maximum Penalty. No Plea Bargain.

