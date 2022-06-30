Mother dead, 2 others hurt when 14-year-old slams car into home during 130 MPH chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County woman has died and her husband and son are injured after their family says a chase with deputies ended with a car crashing into their home.

Georgia State Patrol troopers told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that Coweta County deputies tried stopping a 1997 Acura 3.2 TL that was traveling way too fast on Johnson Road in Senoia.

Deputies say the 14-year-old driver was going 130 MPH when the deputy lost track of the car. As he traveled down Johnson Road, he found that the driver had crashed through a yard, hit power lines and then crashed into a duplex.

The teenager was not injured and was taken into custody, according to deputies.

Annette Carmichael-Rush, who was asleep in her bedroom at the time, was killed at the scene. Her husband, who had been on the couch, was not injured. Leonard Rush, who was in another bedroom, sustained a shoulder injury.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Annette Carmichael-Rush has been identified by family as the woman killed in the crash after she was trapped under the rubble. Her husband suffered only minor injuries. Their 28-year-old son, Leonard Rush was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to Leonard Rush and other family members about the loss of a woman they called ‘a pillar of this family.’

Leonard Rush had a message for the teen who killed his mom.

“Why did you do it?” Rush asked. " I wish you would have stopped that car and just pulled over.”

Carmichael-Rush’s cousin, Tawana Jackson said she’s having a hard time wrapping her head around what happened.

“It’s a dream that I’m waiting to wake up from,” Jackson said. “It’s heartbreaking. It hurts me. I’m not understanding, like, why?”

Rush said his mother should still be alive.

“I know she in Heaven,” Rush said. “Love you Momma, and I miss you.”

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being transported to a youth detention center.

The sheriff’s office will be handling traffic charges associated with the crash. Georgia State Patrol will be handling a charge of homicide by vehicle for the teen.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

19-year-old arrested for shooting death of Atlanta businessman Atlanta police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a local businessman, Desmond Key.

©2022 Cox Media Group