Demand for Plan B pill increasing in post Roe v. Wade overturn era
By Lucy Nelson, Jordan Honeycutt
WLOS.com
5 days ago
NEW BERN, Craven County — Emergency contraception is flying off the shelves in the wake of action from the Supreme Court. Amazon, CVS, and Walmart, all announced they are limiting the purchases of over-the-counter morning after pills to three per customer amid the surge in demand. North Carolina...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro felon who sold methamphetamines in the street outside his home to avoid setting off his ankle monitor will spend 10 years in prison for trafficking the drug, prosecutors said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that Steven Eugene Patrick received his 120-month...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
Last month, I wrote an article, Lobbyist Hired by City of New Bern has Ties to Aldermen that outlined the City of New Bern entering into an agreement to pay Old North Strategies (ONS), a lobbyist company $12,500 per month for “consulting and legislative advocacy services” during the May 25, 2021, Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting.
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina residents have been arrested and charged after a drug bust. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and the Beulaville Police Department say they searched the home of Ryan and Shelly Atcheson on June 29th. During the narcotics search warrant,...
Bruce E. Hill, 58, of Havelock, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Doris Wright, Beaufort. Doris Blake Wright,...
One thing we love about the summer is a weekend on the beach. Finding a great beach house can be a hassle sometimes, but what about purchasing one of your own? Whether or not you want one for the family or to rent out, lucky for you North Carolina is the perfect place to get one.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief has announced his resignation after nearly seven years on the job. Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement Friday. His last day on the job will be July 29. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of Interim Police Chief. “I want...
VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Craven County man on kidnapping charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Deaurvion Malik Roundtree, 20, in Vanceboro without incident Thursday morning. Roundtree was wanted for two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony […]
NEW BERN, Craven County — A big girl rescued from another shelter is looking for a forever home. Officials with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Felicia, 3, is a hound mix and weighs about 65 pounds. “I think she would fit well in a calm home, she would...
It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a phone scam going around involving people saying they are deputies seeking payment for missed jury duty. On Friday, Maj. David McFadyen with the sheriff’s office issued this notice in an email to Craven County citizens: “The Craven Sheriff’s Office has […]
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for a fun & family-friendly way to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the Great American Cookout happening at Harmony Hall, located in downtown Kinston. Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in ENC The Lenoir County Historical Association is hosting an event to celebrate the holiday with an […]
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - A new suspect has been charged in the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a three-year-old child earlier this month in Goldsboro. On June 24, the Goldsboro Police Department filed charges against a 13-year-old male in connection with the shooting. The Office of Juvenile Justice...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured and a 4-year-old child was home when multiple suspects broke into a home, according to police. This happened in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3 a.m., police said. Police said Emmanuel Dillon Perrin was shot when the suspects broke...
There won't be fireworks shows in at least two counties in Eastern NC for 4th of July this year. Franklin County and Wilson County decided to cancel their shows this year after fireworks were destroyed in an explosion earlier this month. Swansboro in Onslow County decided to cancel their show as well.
On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, the Kinston Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit apprehended Henry Hicks, 27, of Kinston during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and 3 illegally possessed handguns. The two additional occupants of the vehicle were identified as Naulage Hines, 22, of Kinston and Isalic Williams, 23, of Kinston. Williams was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Carrying a Concealed Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hines was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Handgun. Hicks was placed in to federal custody and Hines and Williams were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secure bonds.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Curtis Strange, who lives in the New Bern area and is a 17-time PGA Tour winner, told Fox News Digital he thinks the biggest motivator for players joining the rival Saudi-backed golf league is the money. He said that he believes there’s one reason and one reason only they’re going. The […]
Comments / 0