MS Walker Hosts Sales Team Tasting in Newport

Rhode Island Spirits, in collaboration with The Rhode Island Historical Society (RIHS), hosted a tasting and educational session with a historic twist in its Pawtucket distillery and tasting room on May 26. The event honored the distillery’s namesake Rhodium, a rare precious metal, with a presentation by Peter DiCristofaro, Founder, The Providence Jewelry Museum, detailing Rhode Island’s history within the jewelry industry. Staff from RIHS, including Sarah Jane Carr, Director of Advancement & Public Engagement, also took part in the conversation. Guests enjoyed a tasting of the Rhode Island Spirits Rhodium line of spirits and liqueurs, including Rhodium Limoncello Liqueur, Rhodium Forager’s Gin, Rhodium Grapefruitcello and Rhodium Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka and saw displays of rare Rhodium jewelry. The event was one of several history-themed events in a yearlong series, which RI Spirits has planned in cooperation with the Rhode Island Historical Society.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO