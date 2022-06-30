ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families still working to recover 2 months after the Andover tornado

By Carina Branson, Jessica Watson
 5 days ago

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Wednesday marks two months since an EF-3 tornado made its way through Andover , damaging and destroying homes, buildings, and everything else in its path.

Two of the families who lost their homes that night said that even though it’s been two months, sometimes it feels like the tornado happened yesterday. They said they have a long way to go before things feel normal again. Regardless, it’s a day they will never forget.

“It was a normal day. We got ready for bed, and I heard a roar, and I told Jim, I said, ‘Jim is that a tornado?’ And bam,” said Kathy Moore.

“We were evicted overnight essentially. We didn’t have anywhere to go,” said Zach Dinicola, whose family lost their home during the Andover tornado.

Jim and Kathy Moore are two of the three people that were injured. Jim saved his wife, Kathy. While he only received minor injuries to his arm, Kathy broke two vertebrae. Now, she is back with her family.

“I love my family,” said Kathy.

“It doesn’t matter where we are. As long as we are together, we are home,” said Jamie Seipel, Moore’s daughter.

Watch: New video shows tornado hitting Andover elementary school

The Moore family said they spent a month searching for their current place. Zach said after two weeks of staying with family, they were able to get a rental home. For both families, this is temporary.

“A house that we want might not come on the market for another six months. So really, we’ve just been doing our due diligence every day. We check the different real estate listing sites,” said Zach.

“We are hoping to rebuild. The supply and demand of building a home right now is terrifying,” said Jamie.

Both Kathy and Zach said that the support has meant everything.

“We’re very appreciative of everyone that has helped us,” said Kathy.

“This really restored our faith in humanity. You know, we had people that we didn’t even know inside of our house,” said Zach.

We also have an update on the Moore family dog, Wrigley, who was believed to be picked up by the tornado. He has been doing amazing, and two months after his encounter with the twister has a clean bill of health.

If you would like to donate to the Moore’s GoFundMe, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KSN News

KSN News

