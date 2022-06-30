Special Events: ZZ Top, Doobie Brothers to play Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

ZZ Top’s Raw Whisky Tour comes to the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on Friday. The Doobie Brothers stop by on Wednesday.

ZZ Top is preparing for the release of its latest album, Raw, on July 22. Raw was recorded in connection with the long-running rock band’s 2019 documentary That Little Ol’ Band from Texas . The first leg of the tour is set to stop in 50 markets across North America, including Toledo.

Friday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets range from $40 to $400, and are available through T icketmaster .

The Doobie Brothers are on a 50th Anniversary Tour, which marks the first time in nearly 25 years that Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee are touring together. The band has sold nearly 50 millions albums worldwide and has accumulated numerous accolades, including a diamond album in 1976.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets range from $143 to $400, and are available at Ticketmaster .

The Toledo Zoo Amphitheater is at 2700 Broadway St., Toledo. For more information, go to toledozoo.org/concerts .

■ Killer Queen returns to Toledo for the ProMedica Live summer concert series at Promenade Park on Friday.

After the death of Queen’s Freddie Mercury, Patrick Myers started a band to honor him in 1993. The band has gained a following and performed worldwide in the years since then, including on Toledo’s riverfront.

Promenade Park is at 400 Water St. Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets, $15, are available at Ticketmaster . For more information, go to promedicalive.com .

■ The Festival of Sail returns to Sandusky’s Jackson Street Pier, on the shores of Lake Erie, between Saturday and Monday.

The festival includes ship tours, day sails, and educational programming. Historic ships and the “world’s largest rubber duck” are expected, too.

Jackson Street Pier is on West Shoreline Drive in Sandusky. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Festival admission is $19.99. For more information, go to sandusky.festofsail.com .