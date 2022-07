Derek Calhoun, a local military recruiter, said he and his wife wanted to start a business that makes it a little easier for families coming to North Myrtle Beach to get here. They started Cherry Grove Beach Gear, which provides everything from beach chairs, umbrellas and baby tents to coolers full of drinks for visitors when they get here so it’s less they have to pack for the trip.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO