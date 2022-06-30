ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Wichita couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6vIn_0gQhxSVH00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Faith, humor, and communication. Those are the secrets one Wichita couple says are key to a long marriage.

Darrell Plinsky, 98, and Wanda Plinsky, 92, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 29.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TriJk_0gQhxSVH00
    Courtesy: Wanda and Darrell Plinsky
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6Y8v_0gQhxSVH00
    Courtesy: Wanda and Darrell Plinsky
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4Dp5_0gQhxSVH00
    Courtesy: Wanda and Darrell Plinsky
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDVAO_0gQhxSVH00
    Courtesy: Wanda and Darrell Plinsky
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QizTn_0gQhxSVH00
    Courtesy: Wanda and Darrell Plinsky

The pair met when Wanda was a baby. Their parents lived just a few miles away from each other in a farming community just west of Salina. Their love grew as they wrote to each other every day during World War II when Darrell was in service.

“All the guys in the service would be writing their girlfriend or wife or someone, and it was always good to have words,” Darrell said.

All these years later, the two joke about their time together.

“Years ago, I told Darrell, ‘I would divorce you, but I have decided to just stay with you and torture you the rest of your life,’ and he said I was doing a good job,” laughed Wanda. “He’s a must in my life.”

Donors needed for Red, White & You Blood Drive

Time sure flies when you’ve been married for 75 years.

“It goes very fast,” said Wanda. “We need each other more now than we did when we were young, and really, time is so precious, but we thank the lord that he brought us together, and he has seen us through all these years.”

As for celebrating their anniversary, they went to the doctor’s office on Wednesday and plan on having a party with family this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KWCH.com

Trying to find 4th of July celebrations? Here’s a list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 4th of July is just a day away, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, here is a list of some events in the state. Abilene 4th of July Celebration, July 4. Anthony’s Explosion of Fun at Harper County Lake (Anthony Lake),...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

98 Degrees band member to star in Wichita musical

Every year Fourth of July, the Wichita Fire Department sees injuries and fires caused by improper disposal of fireworks. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will consider a plan to eliminate flooding on Bleckley Drive in east Wichita. Months apart, Garden Plain family impacted by 2 devastating car crashes. Updated:...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Haley Reynolds

More than a month has passed since a south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing. Haley Reynolds, 17, was last seen on May 28, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. HALEY REYNOLDS. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: May 28, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Relationship Advice
KSN News

Keeping animals safe on the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As families are spending their time outdoors, It is important to remind ourselves to keep our furry friends safe indoors. KSN News talked with the Kansas Humane Society, who say this is one of the most stressful holidays of the year for our 4-legged friends. Lucas Shaver is one of the […]
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

One-year-old dies at south Wichita motel

Wichita Police confirms a 1-year-old died after an unknown incident at a south Wichita motel. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday from the Heritage Inn, located near east 44th Street and south Broadway. The investigation continues and we expect to hear more information from police on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Celebration Baptist Church in Wichita kicked off its 4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade. Pups were dressed to impress for the parade. There was also a photo booth, dog and human treats, and a dog obstacle course. “There is a need for neighborhood activities. This is a neighborhood church, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita children help create new memories with chalk

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita children spent some time helping to brighten the day for others last week. Fifth graders from the East Heights United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School put their creativity to the test with chalk art. They decorated the sidewalks outside Chisholm Place, an Anthem Memory Care community, 1859 N. Webb […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash early Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Kellogg ramp exit onto southbound Interstate 135. The KHP says Zachary T. Cleveland of Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms that just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 1-year-old died after an incident at a motel near east 44th street and south Broadway. People we talked with at the south broadway motel and sources within the department tell us the 1-year-old...
KSN News

Wichita police promote officer who killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Diaper Depot: Helping area mothers

One local non-profit is expanding their services and helping mothers in need. As many Wichitans already know, the Union Rescue Mission helps area men who are living in the streets or struggle from some short of hardship.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Dog N Shake Revisited

One restaurant in my rotation that I try to frequent probably a few times a year is Dog N Shake. It’s one of those restaurants that’s not for everybody, but if you love it, you really love it. I’d say, it’s one of those guilty pleasures I have that’s also part nostalgia for me. We used to live by the south Hillside location, so I have many memories of frequenting them for lunches and dinners throughout my life.
WICHITA, KS
theactiveage.com

Farm to Fork makes for delicious fun in Butler County

The 7th annual Farm to Fork event in Butler County celebrates agriculture in Kansas’ largest county with eight days of events. Here are highlights of the schedule with prices of individual events. A full festival pass good for all events and meals is available for $150. July 16 —...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Mom of child at center of McPherson day care incident speaks out

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — For one McPherson mother who wishes to remain anonymous, a seemingly random phone call from her day care provider quickly turned into a nightmare on Wednesday. “I had a panic attack and an anxiety attack because my child is in police custody … it makes me mad, it makes me irritated, […]
MCPHERSON, KS
trip101.com

7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is the largest city in Kansas. It is nicknamed the ‘Air Capital of the World’ as it hosts a large number of aircraft manufacturing companies. The city offers visitors diverse attractions across history, nature and culture. Get a peek into Wichita’s multi-faceted character by exploring its many museums such as Old Cowtown Museum, Kansas Aviation Museum and The Original Pizza Hut Museum. For nature lovers, Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens are two must-visit destinations. If you are planning a nature retreat, then a cabin in the countryside is a great idea for accommodation. Scroll down for our curated list of best cabin rentals near Wichita, Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

McPherson feeling the effects of statewide child care shortage

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, a day care provider was arrested in McPherson after children walked away from the residential care facility. KSN spoke with one of the parents, who says there is a need for more day care in the area. Anthony Redar says he’s still in shock after what happened to his […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County sends two people to El Dorado for medical treatment

A pair of wrecks on the Kansas Turnpike during Saturday’s storm activity led to reported injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a wreck around 8:20 pm near mile marker 97, just southwest of the Matfield Green service exit, sent two people to Susan B Allen Hospital in El Dorado for treatment. The driver, 44-year-old Quincy Norris of Peoria, Illinois, was southbound when he lost control of his car due to the wet highway. The car hit the center barrier wall.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy