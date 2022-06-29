ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 dead after shooting at apartment complex, children found alive and believed to have been there for days

thv11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Two people have been found dead inside of an apartment in Dallas, police said. Two children were also found alive in the apartment, but officials said it is believed they were in the apartment for days. Dallas Police said officers responded to...

www.thv11.com

WFAA

19-year-old killed, woman injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — One woman has died, and another is in the hospital following a shooting late Thursday night, Dallas police said. Around 11:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When officers arrived, they found one victim, identified as 19-year-old Jamiah McCoy, on the ground with a gunshot wound.
nypressnews.com

Fatal crash in Tarrant County leaves 1 dead after car flips over

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A major crash in Tarrant County left one dead on Friday night after a car flipped onto its roof. At about 11:31 p.m. on Friday, July 1, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a major crash in the 6400 block of Nine Mile Bridge Road.
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested for stealing car from Blue Mound Carvana

BLUE MOUND, Texas - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car from Carvana is in custody now after officers in Blue Mound tracked him down in Grand Prairie. Armando Carrizales was found to have a weapon on him, which is a violation of his parole. He was arrested and charged...
fox4news.com

Police identify man fatally shot by officers at Irving hospital

IRVING, Texas - Irving police said an armed man who they shot and killed at a hospital Wednesday night went there for a medical issue, but it was not a mental health issue. Police also said there were at least three officers involved in the shooting that killed the 34-year-old gunman.
fox40jackson.com

Texas police shoot and kill armed man in Dallas-area hospital

Officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room, authorities said. A nurse called police Wednesday night after she saw that the 34-year-old patient had a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, said city police spokesman Robert Reeves.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9500 Wickersham Road

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When they arrived, officers found the victim, Jamiah McCoy, a 19-year-old female on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the victim to an area hospital where she died. Officers also found another female, 30-years-old, who had also been shot. That victim was also taken to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Arrested After Overnight House Fire Leaves Three Dallas Firefighters Injured

Three Dallas firefighters were injured fighting a fire early Thursday. According to Dallas-Fire Rescue, the occupant of the home has been arrested for starting the fire. Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2200 block of Mail Avenue near Dallas Love Field just after midnight. Officials said the occupant of the home made it out safely, but when firefighters entered through the front, they were overcome by extreme heat from a flash of flames.
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
fox4news.com

5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; mother arrested

DALLAS - A Dallas woman is facing charges for the death of her young son. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. Paramedics found 5-year-old Zamaurian Kizziee already dead and said he had signs of trauma on...
CBS DFW

Dallas police name 3 victims killed in May shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police publicly identified three victims killed in an apartment complex shooting last month, but still have yet to name any suspects.On Friday, May 27 at about 7:31 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call from the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying facedown and discovered he had died from a gunshot wound. Police found two other men inside of the complex who had also been shot. One of the additional victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in stable condition, but later died as well, bringing the total number of victims to three.They were named as Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24. Police did not say which victim was which and have not released any other information about them.Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects, nor any possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX

