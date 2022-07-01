ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather to Watch: Chances of strong to severe storms Saturday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW : Hotter, more humid Friday before showers and storms move in Saturday.

WHAT'S NEXT : The rest of the holiday weekend looks good!

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Friday will be hot and humid before possible strong to severe storms move in on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds - stray shower late - hot and humid. Highs around 92. Lows near 72.

SATURDAY: STORM WATCH Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few afternoon/evening storms may be strong to severe. Highs around 85. Lows around 69.

SUNDAY: Early clouds, giving way to more sun. Highs around 83. Lows around 66.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 86. Lows around 65.

CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
UPI News

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
