Weather to Watch: Chances of strong to severe storms Saturday

WHAT'S NEW : Hotter, more humid Friday before showers and storms move in Saturday.

WHAT'S NEXT : The rest of the holiday weekend looks good!

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Friday will be hot and humid before possible strong to severe storms move in on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds - stray shower late - hot and humid. Highs around 92. Lows near 72.

SATURDAY: STORM WATCH Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few afternoon/evening storms may be strong to severe. Highs around 85. Lows around 69.



SUNDAY: Early clouds, giving way to more sun. Highs around 83. Lows around 66.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 86. Lows around 65.