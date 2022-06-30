This July You Can Hit Up 5 Fun Waterparks Nearest Midland Odessa!
There still time before SCHOOL kicks in gear in August! July is here and if you haven't taken the kiddos or family to a waterpark and you want to, here are the nearest ones to Midland Odessa! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather...
I have stated many times both on-air and in many an article how much I dislike summer. It is 100% my least favorite season of all. You have heard me say everything from the fact that I sweat profusely (some would argue this is not exactly a bad thing, it rids your body of toxins) to I hate being hot, to mosquitoes not being my friends. Mosquitoes feast on me. Where there is a Rebecca, mosquitoes are most certainly close by. However, today I will attempt to be optimistic, I shall see the good side of summer.
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may be 15 to 20 minutes as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes. (truly only joking)
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the 4th of July weekend and local law enforcement is ready for this weekend. 4th of July weekend isn’t just all about the BBQ, for adults, a BBQ might include an alcoholic drink, so police departments are reminding people to drink responsibly and keep West Texas roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend.
Drivers in West Texas, we'll get to you in a second... First, let's start with PARKING LOT DESIGNERS AND BUILDERS who designed the lots in West Texas--we're talking to you. You've created havoc in the lives of the citizens of this great area daily when we attempt to park our vehicles. I'm not sure why those folks didn't keep in mind when building parking lots all throughout the Permian Basin--that EVERYONE HERE OWNS TRUCKS. I have yet to park somewhere that I don't practically need a can opener to either get out of my car after I've parked or almost need to borrow a couple of Marshallers from Midland International Airport to guide me out of a parking spot when I'm ready to leave.
Fourth of July in West Texas happens this weekend! Where do you plan to spend the 4th? If you live in the Midland-Odessa area but want to try something different for 4th of July 2022, how about Pops in the Park or the 4th at Pioneer Park? Let me fill you in on all the details.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After two years of absence since the pandemic began, the firecracker fandango event is back in downtown odessa. The event will have sections for your little ones to play, and a variety of food trucks to choose from. With big events like this one, planning ahead of...
Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
I know we all have our favorites in just about any category you could throw out. Favorite place to grocery shop. Favorite place to get a mani/pedi, get your hair done, boutique, place to grab a sweet tea. I mean the possibilities are endless because we have a lot of good stuff here in Midland and Odessa. And where do many of our favorite places for this or that come from? For me, to be honest I ask around.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Ann Morgan has been found and is now safe with her family. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Friday. Morgan, 16, had last been seen on May 22, 2022. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
Get ready for Firecracker Fandango's big 4thof July celebration in Odessa! After being gone for the past 2 years, the festivities are back!. Here are fun facts you need to know to prepare for this weekend!. •1 HAPPENS SATURDAY JULY 2ND AND ITS FREE!. The event happens Saturday July 2nd...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Chambers of Commerce is hosting its Star-Spangled Salute celebration this weekend and organizers have been preparing for the event for quite some time. “It’s been a good, long-standing tradition for the city, and it’s a great day for everyone to come together and to celebrate America’s independence at a […]
I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
How many times have we heard a friend, family member or coworker say, 'there is NOTHING to do here!' Heck, I would be lying if I said I haven't said it a time or two. Sometimes we do feel that way but the reality is, we're just not looking hard enough or we're just not aware of exactly all this is going on. Here are 3 events going on throughout the summer months that you can have fun being a part of!
Here are some restaurants in Midland and Odessa that give you free food or discounts on your birthday. Gives you a free dessert for joining their eFamily. Gives you a $5 off coupon for your birthday. Jason's Deli. Gives you a $5 gift card on your birthday. Abuelo's. Free dessert...
We Talked To Comedian Steve Trevino This Morning About... Does his wife still steal McDonald's french fries?. Steve Trevino grew up in Portland, Texas and began his comedy career at the age of 19. He opened up for Carlos Mencia and eventually worked on his show. That was at the beginning of his career and since then has had TV specials, Concerts, and been featured on Streaming services as well as produced comedy specials. He now does a podcast with his wife who he refers to as 'Captain Evil".
It's that time of year again where the roads are a nightmare and not just because so many people here in West Texas can't drive... It's the added fun of road construction! The latest project we JUST ran into traveling to Odessa from the radio station's studios at 1788 and 191 in Midland-are the trucks and crane offloading concrete barriers to block traffic in the westbound lanes of 191, causing traffic to bottleneck into one lane just past the interchange headed towards Odessa, with the offloading right now occurring on 191 in front of La Hacienda. The orange cones sending you to the left lane begin just after the 1788 and 191 interchanges so you do have time to get over. Probably a great idea if you can to use an alternate route to get to Odessa from Midland-at least today til they get done setting these barriers in place for the project about to get underway. Otherwise, plan on slowing down, stopping at times, and waiting.
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Susie, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Susie is an eight-month-old lab mix who is already about 40 to 45 pounds and still filling out. She was taken to the Humane Coalition by another rescue that pulled her...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) A recent increase in supermarket shoplifting isn’t unique to West Texas, and both economic and law enforcement experts believe the recent record-breaking inflation is the main reason behind it. “There has been an increase in some theft. (There’s been) a lot of first-time people with the shoplifting,” said Brian Helmers, a manager […]
MIDLAND, Texas — The Yzarra family is all smiles now that every member is reunited. This family was left panicking on Tuesday after their two dogs got out. That's when their pursuit for their pups started. “He goes on my bicycle; my husband goes running. I go in the...
ODESSA, Texas (KIMD/KPEJ)- A local chef and restaurant owner said he and his team will feed breakfast to local children and families this weekend. Chef Alejandro Barrientos, who is no stranger to serving his community, said he will offer breakfast this Sunday, July 5, to anyone in need. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., you […]
