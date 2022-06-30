1 killed in multi-car crash on I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania
One person was killed in a multi-car crash on Interstate-95 in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning. The crash was first reported at about 3:30 a.m. near US-322. It shut down the southbound lanes until about 7:30 a.m. RELATED: Traffic maps and cameras from across the region Police said one of the drivers, Joshua Singleton, of Chester, Pa., was killed in the crash. At least three vehicles were involved, authorities said. A second driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated. There was no update on that person's condition. Additional information about the crash was not yet made available.
Comments / 5