1 killed in multi-car crash on I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

One person was killed in a multi-car crash on Interstate-95 in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported at about 3:30 a.m. near US-322. It shut down the southbound lanes until about 7:30 a.m.

Police said one of the drivers, Joshua Singleton, of Chester, Pa., was killed in the crash.

At least three vehicles were involved, authorities said.

A second driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated. There was no update on that person's condition.

Additional information about the crash was not yet made available.