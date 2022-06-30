ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

1 killed in multi-car crash on I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lgRt_0gQhTKOt00

One person was killed in a multi-car crash on Interstate-95 in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported at about 3:30 a.m. near US-322. It shut down the southbound lanes until about 7:30 a.m.

RELATED: Traffic maps and cameras from across the region

Police said one of the drivers, Joshua Singleton, of Chester, Pa., was killed in the crash.

At least three vehicles were involved, authorities said.

A second driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated. There was no update on that person's condition.

Additional information about the crash was not yet made available.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Dies in Tow Truck Crash on Lincoln Drive

Philadelphia police said a 24-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Lincoln Drive in the West Mount Airy section of city Sunday night. Police said the women was driving eastbound along Emlen Street when a tow truck driving southbound on Lincoln Drive "T-boned" her vehicle. When paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Driver, 26, killed in northern Berks crash

A Shoemakersville man was killed in a weekend crash in Tilden Township, police announced Sunday. Norris Stanley Carl, 26, was transported to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, where he was pronounced dead after the Saturday night crash in the 2200 block of Mountain Road, according to Tilden police Chief William J. McEllroy III.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One person killed in rollover crash in Berks County

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County identified a man killed in a pickup truck crash Saturday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mountain Road in Tilden Township. Police said the truck went off the road while rounding a curve. The vehicle crashed...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Chester, PA
City
Upper Chichester Township, PA
Chester, PA
Accidents
Delaware County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Connection to East Lansdowne Stabbing

EAST LANSDOWNE, PA — The East Lansdowne Police Department has announced the arrest of 27-year-old William Thomas Smith Jr. of Lansdowne, PA on assault charges in connection to a stabbing. Authorities state that on June 25, 2022, the East Lansdowne Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing...
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA
FireRescue1

Photos: Several firefighters injured in fatal Pa. house fire

JENKINTOWN, Pa. — One person was killed and multiple firefighters were injured Friday in a two-alarm house fire in Montgomery County, authorities said. The fire started shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Jenkintown. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters received reports of a person trapped inside the home, the first and second floors of which were largely engulfed.
JENKINTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man shot while in parked car in Upper Macungie Township

A 21-year-old Allentown man is expected to recover after being shot while sitting in a parked car in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Royal Fern Road. Police said his injuries are not life threatening. They don't have...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Police investigate cause of Lancaster Township crash

An area of Columbia Avenue lost power around 2 a.m. Sunday following a roll-over crash hit a utility pole. The road was shut down between Abbeyville Road and Jackson Drive while PPL worked to restore power. Fire officials on the scene said it was a single vehicle crash. There is...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Philly

Woman Had Several Valuable Items Stolen While Helping Stranger In West Deptford, Police Say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police say a woman had several valuable items stolen because she wanted to help a stranger. The woman in the video above reportedly approached a homeowner on Biscayne Boulevard, asking for the homeowner’s help to find a lost cat. While they were searching in the backyard, police say a man came in through the front door and took off with jewelry and money. West Deptford police want you to give them a call if you can help find the woman.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy