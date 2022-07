Broncos RB Melvin Gordon wants to have a stronger season with RB Javonte Williams beside him, who he called a “beast” and a “phenomenal talent.”. “We’re gonna go crazy, man,” Gordon said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “We gotta go crazy. The young bull got so much talent, and we push each other every day in practice. We even got (Mike) Boone, who’s a good player, too, that’s going to help push us. I’m expecting the run game to be a lot better than it was last year for sure.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO