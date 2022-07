HIGHLAND, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night. Crews were sent to the intersection of State Highway 80 and County Highway P at around 7:25 p.m. for a crash. Paramedics arriving on the scene found Good Samaritans giving CPR to the passenger of a motorcycle. The passenger was taken to UW Hospital by Medflight.

